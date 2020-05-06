“I needed this time in my life to enjoy and see all of the things that I have been building for a long time," Maluma said of staying at his home in Colombia

See Inside Maluma's Colombian Mansion Where He's Social Distancing: 'This Is My Sanctuary'

Maluma is giving fans an inside look at his beautiful Colombian mansion as he hunkers down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my sanctuary. I’m enjoying it a lot in this quarantine," the singer, who has been social distancing at home for three weeks, said of his leafy Medellín residence while leading a virtual tour of the space for archdigest.com. He has owned the property for three years but is constantly in-and-out while touring, he explains. "I needed this time in my life to enjoy and see all the things I’ve been building for a long time."

The artist's hillside home boasts vast foliage views and is filled with nature — a feature that Maluma said is the "most beautiful thing about Medellín."

"I always wanted to have a house where you can feel outside being inside the house. That’s why I wanted to have so much glass," he explains, showing off his high ceilings and floating staircase.

The Grammy nominee continues the tour of his neutral-toned home, noting some of his favorite spots like his living room with an indoor fire pit and his theater room with built-in twinkly ceiling lights.

"I love to be surrounded by art. Everything around my house is full of art. I need to fill that artistic vibe to keep working and keep writing my songs," he says, panning to an intricate horse sculpture and numerous paintings done by friends.

Moving to his all-white kitchen, Maluma notes that while he has a chef with him, he enjoys making his own Colombian coffee — most often paired with an adorable mug with one of his family members' faces printed on it.

The mansion also features various spaces for entertaining, including a gaming area with a blackjack table and Ping-Pong table, as well as a combination soccer field and basketball court.

"Now that I’m here I try to spend lots of time doing different activities," he explains while showing off his state-of-the-art home gym.

The singer also has a sleek outdoor space, built up with an L-shaped pool, jacuzzi, and a meat-smoker for alfresco cooking.

"I’m trying to enjoy my house a much as I can," he adds, urging others to do their part to slow the spread of the virus as well. "I hope you guys stay at home. It’s cool to stay at home!”