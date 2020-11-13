Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shoppers Call This Compact and Cordless Vacuum the ‘Best in Class’ — and It’s Only $99 Right Now

Vacuums don’t have to be heavy or take up a lot of space to be effective. Just take it from the Amazon shoppers who can’t stop raving about this super compact and cordless option.

The highly rated slim vacuum comes from power tools brand Makita. It weighs just under 3 pounds, measures nearly 19 inches in length, has an ergonomic design, and includes a removable and rechargeable battery. The vacuum can be used on carpets and hard floors, and it can be converted into a handheld thanks to several included attachments and nozzles. The space-saving vacuum has racked up over 900 five-star ratings from shoppers that can’t believe how powerful it is.

The Makita vacuum kit (which includes the battery charger) usually retails for $169, but you can snag it for just $99 for a limited time. You can also get a white version of the vacuum for the same sale price.

Customers often mention that the Makita vacuum is great for touch-ups in between larger vacuuming sessions since it can reach tight spaces. Many mention that it’s powerful enough to be your main vacuum, though, claiming it even “cleans better” than a Dyson.

“We have two long-haired dogs who shed almost all year long and they constantly track in leaves and dirt from outside. This Makita vacuum is perfect for quickly sucking up those daily messes,” one shopper wrote. “It’s light, powerful, and easy to empty. I’ve had a cordless Dyson vacuum for several years (which was significantly more expensive) but I hate using it because none of the attachments are brushless like this Makita… I love it and I’ll probably never use the Dyson again!”