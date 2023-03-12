Even Dyson Owners Are 'Pleased' with This Cordless Vacuum — and It's 40% Off at Amazon

Everyone requires a vacuum cleaner in their arsenal, one that's capable of quickly and efficiently picking up all the dirt and hair scattered around their home.

So if you're looking for a recommendation, consider the Maircle S3-Mate Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently $100 off at Amazon — plus we've got an exclusive discount code for an extra 20 percent off. Just use the code XSS8875L before you checkout to bring the price down to just $240.

Complete with a high-speed brushless motor, the vacuum can hit a powerful suction power that never fades, easily grabbing all the dust and debris around the house. Thanks to its tangle-free turbo brush, hair won't clog over the bristles while you work. Plus, the cyclone filtration system traps dust and other allergens as you vacuum, clearing out the house and preventing indoor air pollution.

An all-in-one LED display showcases the cleaning mode, battery level, and maintenance alerts at a glance. Users can also attach a few accessories to the device, giving you the ability to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you can use the two-in-one brush to wedge your way into corners, while the electric brush should be used on upholstered items and carpeted stairs. Once you're done using the stick vacuum, just place it in its freestanding base and charge it for later.

Amazon

Buy It! Maircle S3-Mate Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $239.99 with code XSS8875L (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers are enthralled with this cleaning device, with Dyson owners writing that they're "pleased" with the vacuum and others noting that it "works as well" as a Shark. One shopper wrote, "I don't know what more you could ask for," while another added: "Pet hair doesn't stand a chance."

A third shopper said, "Don't let the cordless design fool you: This vacuum means business when it comes to cleaning." They appreciated that it works on hard floors and carpets, allowing you to enjoy a "spotless home without the hassle." They finished off by saying, "It's the perfect cleaning companion for any home. And who knows, it might even make cleaning fun!"

Head to Amazon to get the Maircle S3-Mate Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $240 with this special discount code.

