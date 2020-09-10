Tiny Kitchens Everywhere Need This Best-Selling Island Cart on Wheels

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Anyone who’s ever cooked in a tiny kitchen before knows the struggle of not having enough room on the counters or in the cabinets. But there are so many affordable solutions that can help you make the most out of your small space, like this multi-functional Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart.

Not only does it have a solid wooden countertop that offers additional prep space for chopping vegetables or mixing batters, but it also has a built-in drawer and cupboard that provide extra room to put away utensils, dishes, pots and pans, or whatever you need to stow away. The cart conveniently features a towel hanger on one side and spice rack on the other, giving you easy access to everything you need while you cook. Plus, it’s on wheels, so it can easily be moved around as you work.

Its crisp white cabinets and sleek silver finishes make it versatile and stylish enough to display in any kitchen or dining area, no matter how the rooms are decorated. It’s also available in an all-natural wooden color that can seamlessly blend in with cabinetry.

The cart has an overall 4.4-star rating from the nearly 1,000 shoppers who have reviewed it. And for a limited time, the Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart is $30 off, knocking the price down to just $150 for its functional convenience.

