Ellen DeGeneres Loves This $10 Donut Towel — and We’re Just as Obsessed

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Getty

Chocolate with sprinkles, bear claws, jam-filled long johns, cinnamon-dusted churros — there are dozens of ways we go nuts for donuts. While we love them all year long, Friday, June 7, is an especially momentous occasion, National Donut Day. And, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, we just found our new favorite way to celebrate the fried food: this adorable beach towel.

Every month, Ellen shares a list of her favorite things — from clothes to beauty products to food — at Walmart. Her June selections include a whole bunch of super-cute picks to kick off summer, like this sprinkled pool pal. “This is one of the best ways to make sure no one confuses their towel for yours,” she says. “Do-not pass it up.”

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Round Donut Beach Towel, $10; walmart.com

The oversized, 58-inch round towel is only $10 and perfect for a day at the beach or to dry off poolside after a cannonball or two. Plus its round shape is great for sunbathing — no need to move your towel, just yourself!

If donuts aren’t your thing (um, okay?), Walmart has lots of other delicious choices instead that we’re equally obsessed with: pizza, watermelon, and avocados. It’s a smorgasbord of options!

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Round Pizza Beach Towel, $10; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Round Watermelon Beach Towel, $10; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Shaped Avocado Beach Towel, $10; walmart.com