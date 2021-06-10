This 6-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Is Beloved by Shoppers, and It's Under $25 Per Piece
There are a million reasons to love summer, but one of the best things the season has to offer is the option to eat outside. Who among us doesn't love dining al fresco in the warm summer air, plates of sliced watermelon and barbecue ribs scattered across the table, the smell of citronella and sunscreen wafting through the air while the sprinkler clicks on a loop? It's the kind of mental image that would inspire just about anyone to let out a contented sigh.
If you're going to dine outside, then you need the table and chairs on which to do it. The Mainstays Albany 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is the perfect option: It comes with four comfortable folding chairs; a quaint, square-shaped dining table; and a perfectly precious umbrella for when the sun is beating down just a little too hard. The best part? The entire set is just $149.98 at Walmart - that's $25 per piece.
Buy It! Mainstays Albany 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set in Red, $149.98; walmart.com
The set is on the compact side, with the table just under 3 feet long on each side, which makes it perfect for smaller outdoor decks and patios. And if you've got a bit more room to spare, it'll serve as a charming accent to the rest of your patio furniture. It's currently available in three colors, so you won't have a problem choosing one that fits your outdoor aesthetic.
The portable sling chairs are lightweight and totally foldable, which means you can easily move them out of the way when needed and pack them to go when you're headed to a gathering that requires some extra seating. The set also features a tempered-glass tabletop with a pre-cut umbrella hole that's incredibly durable, shatter-resistant, and sturdy.
The size, quality, and overall ease of assembly of the six-piece set have earned it thousands of positive reviews at Walmart. Customers love that it fits so seamlessly into smaller spaces, and having so many color options means it's not difficult to incorporate it into what they already have. Others love that the chairs are so comfortable despite being lightweight, and many agree that for the price - again, just under $25 per piece! - you really can't go wrong.
If you're ready for hazy twilight dinners and that second piece of corn-on-the-cob, head to Walmart and pick up the Mainstays Albany outdoor set now. After all, summer is just getting started.
