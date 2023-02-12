This Little-Known Home Goods Brand on Amazon Is My Go-To for Affordable Decor

There are so many cute things for under $100

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon decor brand tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

I can't relate to people who think of home as a place to simply sleep and shower before heading back out into the world. To me, home is a place to be. But to achieve that, it has to feel comfortable and look aesthetically pleasing. Otherwise, I'd be running out the door at the first chance I got, too.

Finding furniture and decor that fits your style, is made to last, and fits your budget is a tall order. That's why I was thrilled to discover the brand Main + Mesa on Amazon, a collection of home goods that includes furniture, organization, lighting, textiles, wall art, decorative accents, and more for just about every room of the house. And much of the brand's offerings are under $100.

Main + Mesa Home Decor on Amazon

I discovered Main + Mesa while looking for attractive planters to fit my decor, which is mostly earth tones and clean lines — minimalist but with texture and warmth. I bought one of the brand's stoneware planters in terracotta and was impressed when it arrived. It was substantial and well made, and the bright green leaves of my parlor palm looked great in contrast to the rich clay color. I quickly bought another.

Main + Mesa
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Planter, $38.69; amazon.com

Since then, I've returned to the Main + Mesa landing page on Amazon to explore what else they offer, which it turns out is everything from little bud vases to king-sized bed frames. The prices for furniture can be in the hundreds, but there are also great deals to be found on pieces that look much more expensive than they actually are. For instance, this canvas wall scroll with an abstract floral design is just $8.

Main + Mesa Abstract Floral Canvas Wall Scroll
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Abstract Floral Wall Scroll, $8.25; amazon.com

The brand's pieces tend to favor geometric shapes with a Southwest influence, and the palette leans on earth tones with accents of muted pink, brass, and marble. Some of the styles are very trendy, which I try to shy away from when buying home decor — I don't want to get sick of the pieces in my space after just a few months. But most styles balance current trends with timeless design, like this handsome table lamp with a curved stoneware base and linen drum shade.

Main + Mesa Carved Arch Stoneware Table Lamp with Linen Drum Shade, Terracotta
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Carved Arch Table Lamp, $89.08; amazon.com

There are dozens — maybe hundreds — of items from Main + Mesa to choose from, with many choices under $100. Keep scrolling for more highlights from the brand's collection.

Main + Mesa Stoneware Pillar & Taper Candle Holders
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Pillar Candle Holders, Set of 2, $28.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Main + Mesa Marble Photo Frames
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Marble Photo Frames, Set of 2, $28.10; amazon.com

Main + Mesa Geometric Marble Bookends
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Geometric Marble Bookends in Black, Set of 2, $36.99; amazon.com

Main + Mesa Modern Boho Stoneware Wall Mount Planters
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Wall Mount Planters in Terracotta, Set of 2, $27.57 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Main + Mesa Geometric Coir Doormat
Amazon

Buy It! Main + Mesa Geometric Coir Doormat, $29.99; amazon.com

Nicola Fumo is a writer and editor who has covered fashion and lifestyle for ten years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Airtight Food Storage Containers Tout
The Best Pantry Food Storage Container Set We Tested Is on Sale for Its Best Price at Amazon
BEDSURE Queen Sheet Set Tout
Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
This Spin Scrubber 'Does All The Work' While Cleaning Bathtubs, Floors, and Mirrors — and It's 34% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Home Goods Accessories on Amazon
23 Home Accents from Amazon That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Loungewear Under $50 Tout
These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Jonathan Adler x Levity Collaboration, Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Jonathan Adler Drops a Washable Furniture Line with Levity, Plus More New Home Products
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Amazon Home Decor Fall 2021
Amazon Secretly Launched a Fall Home Essentials Section That's Full of Cozy Finds Under $40
End Tables with Drawer Cabine
These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They're Actually Under $100 on Amazon
Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Area Rug
The 11 Most Stylish Area Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Budget
Breakfast nook dining set - Wayfair
You Can Buy a Cozy Breakfast Nook for Your Kitchen on Amazon — and Sets Start at $367
Amazon Handmade home items
10 Housewarming Gifts That Beat Bringing a Bottle of Wine — All Under $50 on Amazon
40 under $40 organization
40 Life-Changing Organizers Under $40 That Will Tidy Up Your Home for Good
Amazon bathroom items
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Under-$30 Bath Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
Amazon furniture items
16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now
Boho decor
Amazon's Secret Boho Storefront Is Full of Massively Discounted Artisan-Inspired Textiles and Treasures
Walmart home items
Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255
gift-guide-home-cutting-board-morning-joy
PEOPLE Editors' Favorite Black-Owned Brands to Shop This Black History Month — and Always!