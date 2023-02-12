This Little-Known Home Goods Brand on Amazon Is My Go-To for Affordable Decor

I can't relate to people who think of home as a place to simply sleep and shower before heading back out into the world. To me, home is a place to be. But to achieve that, it has to feel comfortable and look aesthetically pleasing. Otherwise, I'd be running out the door at the first chance I got, too.

Finding furniture and decor that fits your style, is made to last, and fits your budget is a tall order. That's why I was thrilled to discover the brand Main + Mesa on Amazon, a collection of home goods that includes furniture, organization, lighting, textiles, wall art, decorative accents, and more for just about every room of the house. And much of the brand's offerings are under $100.

Main + Mesa Home Decor on Amazon

I discovered Main + Mesa while looking for attractive planters to fit my decor, which is mostly earth tones and clean lines — minimalist but with texture and warmth. I bought one of the brand's stoneware planters in terracotta and was impressed when it arrived. It was substantial and well made, and the bright green leaves of my parlor palm looked great in contrast to the rich clay color. I quickly bought another.

Since then, I've returned to the Main + Mesa landing page on Amazon to explore what else they offer, which it turns out is everything from little bud vases to king-sized bed frames. The prices for furniture can be in the hundreds, but there are also great deals to be found on pieces that look much more expensive than they actually are. For instance, this canvas wall scroll with an abstract floral design is just $8.

The brand's pieces tend to favor geometric shapes with a Southwest influence, and the palette leans on earth tones with accents of muted pink, brass, and marble. Some of the styles are very trendy, which I try to shy away from when buying home decor — I don't want to get sick of the pieces in my space after just a few months. But most styles balance current trends with timeless design, like this handsome table lamp with a curved stoneware base and linen drum shade.

There are dozens — maybe hundreds — of items from Main + Mesa to choose from, with many choices under $100. Keep scrolling for more highlights from the brand's collection.

