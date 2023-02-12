Lifestyle Home This Little-Known Home Goods Brand on Amazon Is My Go-To for Affordable Decor There are so many cute things for under $100 By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 12, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington I can't relate to people who think of home as a place to simply sleep and shower before heading back out into the world. To me, home is a place to be. But to achieve that, it has to feel comfortable and look aesthetically pleasing. Otherwise, I'd be running out the door at the first chance I got, too. Finding furniture and decor that fits your style, is made to last, and fits your budget is a tall order. That's why I was thrilled to discover the brand Main + Mesa on Amazon, a collection of home goods that includes furniture, organization, lighting, textiles, wall art, decorative accents, and more for just about every room of the house. And much of the brand's offerings are under $100. Main + Mesa Home Decor on Amazon Abstract Floral Wall Scroll, $8.25 Stoneware Wall Mount Planters in Terracotta, Set of 2, $27.57 (orig. $29.99) Marble Photo Frames, Set of 2, $28.10 Stoneware Pillar Candle Holders, Set of 2, $28.88 (orig. $39.99) Geometric Coir Doormat, $29.99 Geometric Marble Bookends in Black, Set of 2, $36.99 Stoneware Planter, $38.69 Carved Arch Table Lamp, $89.08 Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today I discovered Main + Mesa while looking for attractive planters to fit my decor, which is mostly earth tones and clean lines — minimalist but with texture and warmth. I bought one of the brand's stoneware planters in terracotta and was impressed when it arrived. It was substantial and well made, and the bright green leaves of my parlor palm looked great in contrast to the rich clay color. I quickly bought another. Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Planter, $38.69; amazon.com Since then, I've returned to the Main + Mesa landing page on Amazon to explore what else they offer, which it turns out is everything from little bud vases to king-sized bed frames. The prices for furniture can be in the hundreds, but there are also great deals to be found on pieces that look much more expensive than they actually are. For instance, this canvas wall scroll with an abstract floral design is just $8. Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Abstract Floral Wall Scroll, $8.25; amazon.com The brand's pieces tend to favor geometric shapes with a Southwest influence, and the palette leans on earth tones with accents of muted pink, brass, and marble. Some of the styles are very trendy, which I try to shy away from when buying home decor — I don't want to get sick of the pieces in my space after just a few months. But most styles balance current trends with timeless design, like this handsome table lamp with a curved stoneware base and linen drum shade. Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Carved Arch Table Lamp, $89.08; amazon.com There are dozens — maybe hundreds — of items from Main + Mesa to choose from, with many choices under $100. Keep scrolling for more highlights from the brand's collection. Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Pillar Candle Holders, Set of 2, $28.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Marble Photo Frames, Set of 2, $28.10; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Geometric Marble Bookends in Black, Set of 2, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Stoneware Wall Mount Planters in Terracotta, Set of 2, $27.57 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Main + Mesa Geometric Coir Doormat, $29.99; amazon.com Nicola Fumo is a writer and editor who has covered fashion and lifestyle for ten years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Pantry Food Storage Container Set We Tested Is on Sale for Its Best Price at Amazon Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon This Spin Scrubber 'Does All The Work' While Cleaning Bathtubs, Floors, and Mirrors — and It's 34% Off at Amazon