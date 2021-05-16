This Magnetic Screen Door Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Keeping Bugs Outside in the Summer, According to Shoppers
When nice weather comes around and there's nothing you want more than to experience the fresh, rejuvenating outside air while you're stuck inside working, there's one handy home accessory that can help.
It's a magnetic screen door, which lets in gusts of wind and rays of sunlight and keeps out insects, and shoppers on Amazon are particularly excited about this one. Close to 10,000 of them have reviewed this summertime essential and given it an average 4.6-star rating thanks to its innovative design and easy installation. Shoppers love it so much that it's among the most popular screen doors available on Amazon.
One shopper called it a "game changer" and added, "We installed this 7 days ago and I can't imagine NOT having it! I open our back door as soon as I wake up and it stays open all day. It's so easy to use, I love that it's hands-free and I don't have to harass anyone to 'close the door' cause it just does it. Like magic."
Buy It! Magzo Magnetic Screen Door, $20.97–$27.99; amazon.com
Made with fiberglass mesh, the wind-resistant door is easily operable for kids and pets. But thanks to the hook and loop closures throughout the center of the screen, breezes and bugs stand no chance. Unlike typical sliding screen doors, your kids and animals won't have to deal with hard-to-reach latches, and you won't have to deal with jams. This is a lightweight alternative that functions more efficiently and is likely a fraction of what you'd pay for a sliding screen door replacement.
"I live in an apartment and wanted my dog to be able to go out on the balcony when he wanted," wrote one five-star reviewer, who noted that installation took just 10 minutes. "My dog went right through the mesh with no problem and has been enjoying it for the last two days. Not to mention I get to enjoy the nice breeze without worrying about bugs getting inside. Best investment for my place and I can move it to another location when I move."
To purchase the right size for your home, measure the door you're planning to cover and choose a screen that's slightly larger. For example, if your door is 3 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall, pick the 34-by-80-inch option. (The 17 size choices range from 2 feet wide by 6.7 feet tall to 3.2 feet wide by 8.25 feet tall.) When the screen arrives, attach the two hooks to the top of each of the door's sides. You'll then stick the mesh to these spots and peel off any backing paper that keeps the hooks sticky. For further support, the brand recommends using pushpins on wooden frames.
Once summer ends, it's easy to store: Simply roll up the screen and keep it wherever you want — closets, basements, etc. If only every DIY home project were this easy. Shop the top-rated magnetic screen door at Amazon, where no matter what size you choose, you'll pay less than $30.
