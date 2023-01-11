Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'

The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 09:53 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSBpDzO883/?hl=en prettygirldoc813's profile picture prettygirldoc813 Oh wow that’s terrible! Prayerfully, same weather system that caused this devastation will give you a bountiful harvest in the next season! 7h7 likesReply davisthelion's profile picture davisthelion Sending you all of our love from Austin, TX. You are an inspiration to all of us seeking a deeper connection with the soil. 7h13 likesReply angxlicanxcole's profile picture angxlicanxcole Thinking of you. The comeback will be tenfold. 🤍 2hReply atlgrow's profile picture atlgrow I lost my little garden as well. I can only imagine how difficult this is for a full farm. Looking forward to seeing you all bounce back this spring. 7h4 likesReply patchworkcityfarms's profile picture patchworkcityfarms Verified #farmerj #farmerbae #locallygrow #organicallygrown #blackfarmer #womenwhofarm #blackgirlmagic #aglanta #certifiednaturallygrown #atlanta #georgiagrown #blackinthegarden #farmfresh #seasonsbest #instagood #farmtotable #eatyourveggies #homegrown #instafood #urbanfarm #seasonaleating #freshisbest #donate #fundraiser #patchworkcityfarms 8hReply gjlogue's profile picture gjlogue 💜 1hReply mbselzler's profile picture mbselzler Oh no I'm so sorry, I would love to help with a day of work. Let me know. 😎 2hReply queenneeka's profile picture queenneeka Same thing happened to our little garden all my cabbage collards even the rosemary all gone smh!! But we will grow again. More life sis!! 1hReply kingwhitey's profile picture kingwhitey I’m so proud of your accomplishments in the farm world I pray that the community will support you just as hard as you do them. Thank you so much God Bless 4hReply shackby_the_sycamore's profile picture shackby_the_sycamore Oh such terrible news.. I absolutely love how this lady has made such a beautiful farm….. I hope to see you back and doing what you love….🙏🏻💗 5hReply ms_boring_otaku's profile picture ms_boring_otaku You inspired me to build a garden don’t give up 4hReply trudytotty's profile picture trudytotty Done. Love and appreciation from the very soggy SF Bay Area. If possible (hard right now I know), roll those cameras on the wort of it. Patchwork City Farms will rise from this devastation. Footage will be $$ for the cause 💚. 2hReply hiking.ale's profile picture hiking.ale Love from Costa Rica 🇨🇷 5hReply essence_golden's profile picture essence_golden You have the most beautiful eyes 🥰 6hReply ashleysavageau's profile picture ashleysavageau Donated! Stay strong! 4hReply 8 HOURS AGO Add a comment… More posts from patchworkcityfarms Meta About Blog Jobs Help API Privacy Terms Top Accounts Locations Instagram Lite Contact Uploading & Non-Users English
Photo: Jamila Norman/Instagram

Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out.

Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's social media accounts on Wednesday.

According to the Patchwork City Farms' website, prior to the storm, the farm grew a variety of crops including vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.

Following last month's extreme winter weather, which caused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare the area in a state of emergency, Normal revealed that the farm is left struggling to produce crops to sell through its online farm shop or local markets.

"While we're absolutely devastated, we're currently working overtime with our team to replant crops and could use your help to get the Farm back up and running," the announcement continues, advising that supporters can help Patchwork City Farms by sending monetary donations and by sharing their social media posts to increase awareness.

"Every little bit counts, and we really appreciate you," Norman stressed in the post's closing. "Thank you so much for supporting Patchwork City Farms! 💚"

While speaking to PEOPLE in March 2021, the veteran farmer explained that interest in sustainable agriculture and naturally grown produce began to increase during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: This Teen Gardener Has Thousands of Fresh Veggies

"Interest has gone through the roof. People who were like, 'I've always wanted to have a garden, but I just never had time,' well, now they're home with nothing but time," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The local food movement and growing your own food, it's been building, but the pandemic really put a big spotlight on it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with House Digest in September 2022, Norman expressed that putting a spotlight on gardening was something she always desired.

"I moved to an area of Atlanta that's a historically Black part of town, and food options were not the best," said Norman. "Having a garden was something that I always wanted to have, and being here and seeing that there's not a lot of food options, but there was also a lot of land and empty green space … It was like, 'Well, I'll be part of the solution and create that fresh food and try to address fresh food access in my community.' That's what prompted me to start growing food, realizing, "Hey, this is a need for this community.'"

Related Articles
TOLOCO Massage Gun Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Top-Rated Massage Gun That's 'Like Having Your Own Personal Masseuse'  — and It's 77% Off
Goonies Superfan Buys House for $1.65 Million Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Goonies Superfan Buys Movie House for $1.65M, Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Christina Haack
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Shares Photo in His Old Police Uniform in Tribute to Law Enforcement
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Wyoming Vacation with Their 'Herd'
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Still Sends 'Flirty Texts' to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Christina Hall's husband is defending her in IG comments
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire Out of the Spotlight in Tennessee: 'The Ultimate Plan'
Jessie James Decker's Tennessee home For Sale
Jessie James and Eric Decker List Nashville Mansion They Once Called 'Forever Home' for $10.3 Million
Amazon Customer-Most Loved Home Upgrades tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Homes This Year with These 9 Top-Rated Finds — Up to 65% Off
Amtrak Train
563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Hours in South Carolina
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2800Pa Suction Power tout
A Sleek Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Say 'Outperforms' a Roomba Has Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
6-Year-Old Shot Va. Teacher with Mother's Gun, Police Say: Could Mom Face Charges?
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Inse cordless stick vacuum
This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Converts Into a Handheld Is 80% Off at Amazon Today
Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After Man Tossed It into the Sea
Kentucky Man's Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After He Tossed It into the Sea as a Little Boy