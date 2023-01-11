Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'

Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out.

Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's social media accounts on Wednesday.

According to the Patchwork City Farms' website, prior to the storm, the farm grew a variety of crops including vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.

Following last month's extreme winter weather, which caused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare the area in a state of emergency, Normal revealed that the farm is left struggling to produce crops to sell through its online farm shop or local markets.

"While we're absolutely devastated, we're currently working overtime with our team to replant crops and could use your help to get the Farm back up and running," the announcement continues, advising that supporters can help Patchwork City Farms by sending monetary donations and by sharing their social media posts to increase awareness.

"Every little bit counts, and we really appreciate you," Norman stressed in the post's closing. "Thank you so much for supporting Patchwork City Farms! 💚"

While speaking to PEOPLE in March 2021, the veteran farmer explained that interest in sustainable agriculture and naturally grown produce began to increase during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"Interest has gone through the roof. People who were like, 'I've always wanted to have a garden, but I just never had time,' well, now they're home with nothing but time," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The local food movement and growing your own food, it's been building, but the pandemic really put a big spotlight on it."

During an interview with House Digest in September 2022, Norman expressed that putting a spotlight on gardening was something she always desired.

"I moved to an area of Atlanta that's a historically Black part of town, and food options were not the best," said Norman. "Having a garden was something that I always wanted to have, and being here and seeing that there's not a lot of food options, but there was also a lot of land and empty green space … It was like, 'Well, I'll be part of the solution and create that fresh food and try to address fresh food access in my community.' That's what prompted me to start growing food, realizing, "Hey, this is a need for this community.'"