The Fixer Upper alums' Waco, Texas, destination will be adding a few new rules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Chip and Joanna Gaines's famous Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, will be reopening this summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are ready to welcome you back starting June 1," the Fixer Upper alums said in an email newsletter to fans. "While you've been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible."

Their message, titled "Together Again — In A New Way," highlights the important changes they will be implementing to the various shops, restaurants and more that make up the popular tourist destination.

All Magnolia staff will wear masks and gloves during their shifts and the marketplace will have limited capacity inside each building to promote social distancing. No mention was made about requiring masks for visitors, something that has been announced for major tourist hubs like Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Magnolia will also maintain continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night, single-use menus, floor markers to encourage distancing, one-way flow through buildings when possible and reduced seating.

"As we move into this new season, we are reminded that all of the best things — home, family, friendship, and good food — are still the best things," their statement adds. "We are grateful to be a part of this community and will continue to do all we can to look out for one another. We look forward to seeing you in the days to come."

Texas's stay-at-home order expired on April 30, as of May 1, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to reopen with limited capacity.