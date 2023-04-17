Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours

Now that spring is here, we are in full organizing, cleaning, and refreshing mode. Luckily, fans of Fixer Upper can spruce up their space with Chip and Joanna Gaines's signature style during Magnolia's sitewide sale.

In celebration of Joanna's birthday, you can save 20 percent off on full-price items by using the code CONFETTI at checkout. Whether you're in the market for small upgrades or big-ticket items, there are plenty of decor, furniture, kitchen essentials, and more for every space.

Below, we pulled some of the best finds from the retailer's sale like scented candles, area rugs, and floor lamps that reflect the couple's casual elegance. But you'll want to act fact since the sale ends Tuesday.

Best Deals from Magnolia's Sitewide Sale

Nothing elevates and refreshes your space like a scented candle. Grab a Magnolia Linen Candle, a bestseller amongst shoppers who rave that it "smells so good."

As the name suggests, it smells like fresh laundry with hints of lemon, lime, jasmine, and cotton. Jo herself has spoken at length about how the aroma makes her feel, saying: "It amazes me how a simple smell can take you back to an exact moment in time — for me, the clean linen scent reminds me of those early home days where all of this got started."

The lead-free cotton-wick candle provides a clean, even burn, lasting up to 50 hours. Size up to the 26-ounce candle which includes a triple wick that would fit perfectly on a coffee table.

Buy It! Magnolia Linen Candle, $22.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $28); magnolia.com

Whether filled with flowers, plants, or herbs, this tripod plant stand crafted from tightly coiled rope is a sleek and modern way to display your plant babies. The natural texture enhances the already verdant and organic look of any plant you'll pot inside. Fill an empty corner with one or use it with a group of planters to heighten your natural scenery. This style comes in three sizes to support almost any plant.

Buy It! Bleached Woven Plant Stands, $49.60 with code CONFETTI (orig. $62); magnolia.com

A mirror is one of the most affordable ways to make any space look bigger and brighter. This rectangular mirror will its rounded edges and rustic, natural wood finish, creates a timeless look that blends seamlessly just about any interior design style. Hang the mirror horizontally or vertically on the wall, or you can opt to sit it upright on your dresser or a floating shelf.

Floor lamps aren't simply meant to light a space, but they're also an inherent part of a room's design style. Enter the Tullio Floor Lamp, which will light up every angle of a room while giving it a beachy or farmhouse feel.

Buy It! Teagan Natural Wood Rectangular Mirror, $48 with code CONFETTI (orig. $60); magnolia.com

Buy It! Tullio Floor Lamp, $100 with code CONFETTI (orig. $125); magnolia.com

If you're looking for decor, furniture, and kitchen essentials to upgrade your space this spring, take advantage of Magnolia's sitewide sale and score 20 percent off in every department. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Buy It! Classic Blue Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set, $16 with code CONFETTI (orig. $20)

Buy It! Graham Blue Sunrise Area Rug, $143.20 with code CONFETTI (orig. $179)

Buy It! Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups, $38.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $48)

Buy It! Shadow Floral Knit Throw, $78.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $98)

Buy It! Grey Magnolia Est. Cake Stand, $33.60 with code CONFETTI (orig. $42)

