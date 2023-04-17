Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours

Freshen up your space for spring with throw blankets, planters, and rugs

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 06:15 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Now that spring is here, we are in full organizing, cleaning, and refreshing mode. Luckily, fans of Fixer Upper can spruce up their space with Chip and Joanna Gaines's signature style during Magnolia's sitewide sale.

In celebration of Joanna's birthday, you can save 20 percent off on full-price items by using the code CONFETTI at checkout. Whether you're in the market for small upgrades or big-ticket items, there are plenty of decor, furniture, kitchen essentials, and more for every space.

Below, we pulled some of the best finds from the retailer's sale like scented candles, area rugs, and floor lamps that reflect the couple's casual elegance. But you'll want to act fact since the sale ends Tuesday.

Best Deals from Magnolia's Sitewide Sale

Nothing elevates and refreshes your space like a scented candle. Grab a Magnolia Linen Candle, a bestseller amongst shoppers who rave that it "smells so good."

As the name suggests, it smells like fresh laundry with hints of lemon, lime, jasmine, and cotton. Jo herself has spoken at length about how the aroma makes her feel, saying: "It amazes me how a simple smell can take you back to an exact moment in time — for me, the clean linen scent reminds me of those early home days where all of this got started."

The lead-free cotton-wick candle provides a clean, even burn, lasting up to 50 hours. Size up to the 26-ounce candle which includes a triple wick that would fit perfectly on a coffee table.

Magnolia Magnolia Fresh Start Candle
Magnolia

Buy It! Magnolia Linen Candle, $22.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $28); magnolia.com

Whether filled with flowers, plants, or herbs, this tripod plant stand crafted from tightly coiled rope is a sleek and modern way to display your plant babies. The natural texture enhances the already verdant and organic look of any plant you'll pot inside. Fill an empty corner with one or use it with a group of planters to heighten your natural scenery. This style comes in three sizes to support almost any plant.

Magnolia Bleached Woven Plant Stands
Magnolia

Buy It! Bleached Woven Plant Stands, $49.60 with code CONFETTI (orig. $62); magnolia.com

A mirror is one of the most affordable ways to make any space look bigger and brighter. This rectangular mirror will its rounded edges and rustic, natural wood finish, creates a timeless look that blends seamlessly just about any interior design style. Hang the mirror horizontally or vertically on the wall, or you can opt to sit it upright on your dresser or a floating shelf.

Floor lamps aren't simply meant to light a space, but they're also an inherent part of a room's design style. Enter the Tullio Floor Lamp, which will light up every angle of a room while giving it a beachy or farmhouse feel.

magnolia-teagan-natural-wood--rectangular-mirror
Magnolia

Buy It! Teagan Natural Wood Rectangular Mirror, $48 with code CONFETTI (orig. $60); magnolia.com

Magnolia Tullio Floor Lamp
Magnolia

Buy It! Tullio Floor Lamp, $100 with code CONFETTI (orig. $125); magnolia.com

If you're looking for decor, furniture, and kitchen essentials to upgrade your space this spring, take advantage of Magnolia's sitewide sale and score 20 percent off in every department. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Magnolia Classic Blue Pot Holder + Oven Mitt Set
Magnolia

Buy It! Classic Blue Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set, $16 with code CONFETTI (orig. $20)

Magnolia Graham Blue Sunrise Rug
Magnolia

Buy It! Graham Blue Sunrise Area Rug, $143.20 with code CONFETTI (orig. $179)

Magnolia Hammered Copper & Gold Measuring Cups
Magnolia

Buy It! Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups, $38.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $48)

Magnolia Shadow Floral Knit Throw
Magnolia

Buy It! Shadow Floral Knit Throw, $78.40 with code CONFETTI (orig. $98)

Magnolia Grey Magnolia Est. Cake Stand
Magnolia

Buy It! Grey Magnolia Est. Cake Stand, $33.60 with code CONFETTI (orig. $42)

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

shark ion robot vacuum tout
This Sleek Shark Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than a Roomba,' According to Shoppers — and It's 35% Off
Amazon Duvet Cover Sale Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Luxuriously Soft' Duvet Set That's on Sale for as Little as $22
Amazon Black Friday Shopper's Home Favorites Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These 40 Home Products, and They're on Sale for Black Friday
Related Articles
HOOMQING Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping Better with These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're Just $20
Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon
Bedsure Hotel Luxury Sheets
These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon
HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon
Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack  — and It's 57% Off at Amazon
AMAZON TONS OF PATIO FURNITURE TOUT
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum Tout
This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon
Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30
TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon
Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan
This 'Super Cooling' Lasko Tower Fan That 'Beats Louisiana Heat' Is on Sale at Amazon
HOMEHOP Handheld Steamer
This $31 Handheld Steamer That 'Knocks Out Wrinkles' Just Arrived at Amazon, and It's Already Topping Charts
American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Roomba to Make Spring Cleaning Season Easier
Electric Spin Scrubber, Homyeko Cleaning Brush
Shoppers Who Used to 'Dread' Cleaning Swear by This On-Sale Tub Scrubber That's 'Super Easy to Use