See Inside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's Brooklyn Townhouse — Listed for $4.6 Million

Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard are moving out of their Brooklyn brownstone.

After renting an apartment together in Manhattan, the couple purchased the townhouse located in the borough’s Park Slope neighborhood twelve years ago for $1.91 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We moved there when I was pregnant with my first daughter,” Gyllenhaal, 41, told WSJ. “We had been living in a rented loft in Manhattan, and we were looking to make a home.”

But now that their daughters, Ramona, 12, and Gloria, 6, are going to school in another neighborhood, the pair, who wed in 2009, have put the property back on the market.

“The motivation for moving was to be able to walk [the children] to school,” says the Dark Knight actress and older sister of Jake.

Listed for $4.599 million with Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty, the updated home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and an outdoor garden.

In 2007, Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard, 47, who portrayed Bobby Kennedy in 2016’s Jackie, enlisted the help of architect Elizabeth Roberts — who had lived above them when they rented in Manhattan — to renovate the space by updating the kitchen, installing a new septic system, heating and central air conditioning. One of Roberts’s biggest renovations was adding large french doors to capitalize on the home’s southern exposure to the backyard garden at Sarsgaard’s request, the Journal reports.

Amidst plants such as cherry and meyer lemon trees, the 55-foot-deep backyard features an outdoor bathtub and a shower.

Inside the four-story abode, the home is outfitted with exposed wooden beams and a reclaimed chestnut floor.

Its cozy den features an L-shaped couch, a fireplace and an exposed brick wall, while the formal living room boasts a grand piano and a fireplace.

In the kitchen, the properpty features dark wooden furnishings and floors with a breakfast bar and a dining nook. One of Gyllenhaal’s favorite accents to the room is the modern fireplace located inside of the stove.

Upstairs on the parlor floor, the couple installed a movie projector, and transformed the second room on the floor into a music room for their daughters.

“We care about seeing movies big and beautifully,” Gyllenhaal told WSJ.

On the third floor, the home boasts a sprawling master suite, an en-suite bathroom, and a home office, while the fourth floor holds additional bedrooms and a shared workspace.