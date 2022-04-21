Madonna Lists $26M Mansion a Year After She Bought It from The Weeknd — and Asks $7M more!
Madonna is looking to make a tidy profit!
Just a year after purchasing a 12,547-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion from The Weeknd, the pop icon is putting the property back on the market and listing it for $25.995 million –– a $6.695 million increase.
Madonna, 63, closed the deal on the home last April, paying $19.3 million to the Canadian singer, 32, who had bought it for $18.2 million in 2017.
Represented once again by top producing agent Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates, it seems Madonna has made a few tweaks to the sprawling property in the few months she has owned it but it largely remains as it was when the Weekend lived there.
The home's listing on the MLS, suggests Madonna has made some minor interior upgrades and changes but not any extensive changes to the exterior.
However, in true Madonna-style, she has added a gym and dance/pilates studio to a barn on the property.
Situated on nearly three acres of land in a private guard-gated community, the property boasts a seven-bedroom main house and a separate guest house, the listing states. The stunning compound is approached via an olive-tree-lined drive with a storybook bridge.
Inside, the soaring entrance hall has a two-story window wall, while the living and dining rooms each feature a fireplace. There's also an expansive chef's kitchen and bar, a glass wine cellar, a music and study lounge, and a theater.
The primary suite has dual closets, a steam shower and a stone bath.
The backyard houses a zero-edge saltwater pool, a full basketball court, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen.
The guest house, meanwhile, features a full kitchen in addition to two bathrooms and two bedrooms.
The star's agent Wright, who holds the listing, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.