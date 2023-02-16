Madonna's Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $21 Million — See Inside!

The "Material Girl" singer bought the 1920s Spanish-style estate in 1993 for approximately $5 million and sold it in 1996

By
Published on February 16, 2023 12:18 AM
PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Madonna's former Hollywood Hills home is up for sale.

Known as Castillo del Lago, the "Material Girl" singer bought the 1920s Spanish-style estate in 1993 for approximately $5 million and sold it three years later, according to a memoir written by her brother Christopher Ciccone, per The Wall Street Journal.

Records show that fashion designer Leon Max is the current owner, who has listed the nine-bedroom, six-bath property for $21 million with Linda May of Linda May Properties and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Designed by John DeLario circa 1926 and totaling 10,513 square feet, a winding road leads to the private gates of the tucked-away three-acre ridgetop home, which houses 360-degree views of the Hollywood sign and Lake Hollywood.

A walkthrough of the foyer showcases the spiral-staircase tower connecting the mansion's multiple levels in addition to a vintage wood-paneled elevator.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Among the home's Spanish-style features are its archways and terracotta flooring with vibrant period tiles, all featuring hand-painted artistry.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Coffered ceilings with exposed wood-beamed ceilings and custom wrought iron also characterize the hillside property.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Above the spacious formal dining room is a honeycomb-designed ceiling, which is close by the period-style chef's kitchen featuring a center island and additional prep areas.

The mansion also houses a loggia that opens to a central courtyard with towering palm trees, a fountain and a fireplace to dine outdoors.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

In addition to grand fireplaces, the home includes a wood-paneled library with custom shelving and two-story formal living room.

Decorated with stenciled wood beams, the formal living room in particular houses French doors that open to the expansive terrace with a lake vista.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

In the primary suite wing, there are sitting areas and double baths with intricate tile designs as well as a signature tower with long seating and more 360-degree views. Three additional guest bedroom suites all feature iconic Los Angeles backdrops, according to the listing.

The mansion also offers a variety of bonus spaces, including an office, media room and refrigerated wine room.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES

Among the sprawling outdoor grounds are an oasis with a lap pool and expansive surrounding lawns home to rose gardens, sculpted hedges and citrus and mature specimen trees.

There's also a motor court, two-car garage, a private gym with a large terrace and two rooms with a kitchen for in-house staff.

