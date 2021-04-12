Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Los Angeles Mansion for $19.3 Million

The Weeknd previously bought the 12,547-square-foot estate in 2017 for $18.2 million

Madonna has a new home on the West Coast!

The "Material Girl" singer, 62, has put down roots in Los Angeles, purchasing The Weeknd's Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3 million.

The Weeknd previously bought the 12,547-square-foot estate in 2017 for $18.2 million.

Situated on three acres of land in a private gated community, the house boasts a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house. Lifestyle amenities in the main house include a living and dining rooms, an expansive chefs kitchen and an entertainer's bar.

The landscaped front driveway leads to an entrance hall with double-height ceilings and a two-story window wall, which brighten up the interior of the home. The brilliant white walls are warmed by wood and stone accents.

Dual master suites, a wine room, a fitness studio and a theater round out the main house.

Pocket doors open to a backyard with several terraces, a pool, spa and a cabana with a living room. The property, which is lined with redwood trees, also includes a spacious barn, a five-car garage with LED flooring and a full basketball court.

The community is near Calabasas and the Malibu coast.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, né Abel Tesfaye, first listed the property last summer for just under $25 million. By December, the price had dropped to $22 million before Madonna closed for another $2.7 million less.