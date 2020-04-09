Madewell and Parachute Just Dropped the Dreamiest Sleepwear Collection

Image zoom

Social distancing has us spending a lot more quality time in our beds snuggled up in loungewear, so it comes as no surprise that you need more of it right now. Luckily, two of the internet’s most-loved brands just teamed up (again!) to create a dreamy limited-edition capsule collection of cozy sleep essentials: Celeb-loved fashion label Madewell and cult-favorite bedding brand Parachute.

It features plush bedding, oversized breezy pajamas, quilted slippers, a nap-ready eye mask, and even an adorable denim dog bed. (Our furry friends deserve a little coziness, too!) The pieces in the collection combine the defining characteristics each company is known for, resulting in products that carry the casual-cool aesthetic of Parachute’s elevated bedding with a hint of breezy chambray and natural indigo inspired by Madewell’s perfect-fitting denim.

This is the second time the popular brands have teamed up; they initially launched a now-sold out travel kit back in 2018. Pieces from the new collaboration range from as little as $19.50 for the quilted eye mask to $198 for the stitched duvet cover set and are available to shop online at both the Madewell and Parachute websites. And though it seems like coincidental timing for this collab to drop as we’re all adopting stay-at-home routines, it’s been in the works for a little over a year.

Scroll down to shop our favorite essentials from the Madewell x Parachute collection before they’re gone for good. It’s a new release you don’t want to sleep on — but one you definitely want to sleep in.

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Striped Oversized Pajama Shirt, $59.50; madewell.com; $55; parachutehome.com; Madewell x Parachute Striped Oversized Pajama Shorts, $45; madewell.com; $42; parachutehome.com

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Chambray Quilted Slippers, $39.50; madewell.com; parachutehome.com

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Stitched Duvet Cover Set, $178-$198; parachutehome.com

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Striped Cotton Sheet Set, $178–$198; madewell.com; parachutehome.com

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Denim Dog Bed, $148; madewell.com; parachutehome.com

Buy It! Madewell x Parachute Chambray Quilted Eye Mask, $19.50; madewell.com; $19; parachutehome.com

