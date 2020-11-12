Hamilton, Mean Girls & More Broadway Shows to Perform for 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ally Brooke will also hit the stage during the famed holiday event

This Thanksgiving, Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will give musical fans a little something special to be thankful for this upcoming holiday season.

When the iconic parade airs later this month on Nov. 26, select Broadway shows will still perform musical numbers despite coronavirus changes to the event, according to The New York Times.

The casts from Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations will perform, with their sets scheduled to be filmed within the next few weeks. The performances will air with the rest of the parade on Thanksgiving morning, the Times reported.

Those involved with the performances will be COVID-19 tested and will be required to wear masks while on the set, though those singing will be allowed to remove their masks in order to do so, the outlet added.

Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused Broadway to go dark when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League shut theaters to help stop the spread of the virus in mid-March.

Last month, the Broadway League — the national trade association that represents the theater industry — announced that all performances would remain shuttered through May 31, 2021, due to the current health crisis.

Previously, the League had set the week of April 13 as the date when performances would resume, but has since moved back the target date numerous times.

Because of COVID-19, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also look different this year, with numerous changes in place to allow the event to continue on without spreading the virus.

Instead of the typical mile-long parade route, the holiday parade — which started in 1924 and has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953 — will march near Macy's flagship store in New York City and will do so without a crowd.

Similarly, the iconic character balloons will not be flown with handlers, but will instead be pulled along by special vehicles, the Times added.

In September, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the parade "will be a different kind of event."

"They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online," he said. "Not a live parade but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day."