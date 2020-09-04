Macy’s Has 2 Major Sales Happening Over Labor Day Weekend
Save up to 80 percent on sofas, office desks, patio furniture, and more
You can always count on Macy’s to offer amazing deals in honor of Labor Day weekend, and this year is no different. The department store already has over 180,000 products in its sale section, with savings of up to 80 percent on hundreds of those items. And you can save up to an additional 20 percent off select products by using the promo code WKND when you checkout through September 7, making this a great time to finally invest in those big ticket items, like mattresses and sofas, you’ve been eyeing.
RELATED: The 35+ Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Early Labor Day Sale — Including Discounted Purell Hand Sanitizer
But that’s not all. Macy’s Lowest Price of the Season sale also happens to be going on now, and it will last all the way through September 20. So, in addition to special Labor Day savings, you can also shop thousands of steep markdowns on home furnishings. Think high-quality mattresses like this queen bed from Sealy and home office must-haves like this versatile desk you can adjust for sitting or standing.
You can also shop living room furniture, including loveseats and sectionals, and outdoor decor, like rugs and weather-resistant dining tables. With savings this good, it will be challenging to focus on just one room. We’re talking 50 percent off a leather sectional and an entire four-piece outdoor seating set for under $500.
Like all good things, these low prices won’t last forever. Keep scrolling to scope out the best deals for your bedroom, living room, home office, and backyard today.
Best Mattresses:
- Sealy Posturepedic Chase Pointe 11-Inch Cushion Firm Queen Mattress, $347 (orig. $879)
- Beautyrest 12-Inch Medium Firm Queen Split Mattress Set, $347 (orig. $1,199)
- Sleep Trends Ladan 10.5-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Cushion Firm Pillow Top Full Mattress in a Box, $337 (orig. $1,179)
- Aireloom Hybrid 13.5-Inch Luxury Firm King Mattress, $3,039 (orig. $6,789)
- Hotel Collection by Aireloom Coppertech 12.5-Inch Ultra Firm King Mattress Set, $2,997 (orig. $6,879)
Best Sofas:
- Nevio 6-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa, $3,199 (orig. $6,494)
- Ladlow Fabric Sofa, $479 (orig. $899)
- Jollene 2-Piece Sectional, $999 (orig. $1,798)
- Noho Foldable Futon Bed, $329 (orig. $839)
- Rhyder 5-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa, $2,179 (orig. $5,495)
- Safavieh Tribeca Foldable Sofa Bed, $749 (orig. $1,879)
Best Home Office Furniture:
- Furniture of America Butch Cherry Writing Desk, $519 (orig. $1,299)
- Armen Living Santiago Office Chair, $189 (was $479)
- RTA Products Techni Sport Multi-Functional Gaming Desk, $159 (orig. $399)
- Mind Reader 2 Tier Sit and Stand Desk, $89.59 with code WKND (orig. $160)
- RTA Products Techni Mobili Tufted Office Chair, $189 (orig. $399)
- Office Star Kollar Desk Riser, $279 (orig. $699)
Best Outdoor Furniture:
- Safavieh Kerten Outdoor 4-Piece Seating Set, $499 (orig. $849)
- Furniture of America Matson Outdoor Wicker Arm Chair with Ottoman, $329 (orig. $799)
- Couristan Afuera Yacht Club 6’6” x 9’6” Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $169.58 with code WKND (orig. $399)
- Safavieh Cannes Wooden Umbrella, $169 (orig. $439)
- Furniture of America Lodge 3-Piece Patio Nesting Table, $309 (orig. $759)
- Safavieh Jenne Outdoor Lounge with Side Table, $379 (orig. $649)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.