Macy’s Has 2 Major Sales Happening Over Labor Day Weekend

You can always count on Macy’s to offer amazing deals in honor of Labor Day weekend, and this year is no different. The department store already has over 180,000 products in its sale section, with savings of up to 80 percent on hundreds of those items. And you can save up to an additional 20 percent off select products by using the promo code WKND when you checkout through September 7, making this a great time to finally invest in those big ticket items, like mattresses and sofas, you’ve been eyeing.

But that’s not all. Macy’s Lowest Price of the Season sale also happens to be going on now, and it will last all the way through September 20. So, in addition to special Labor Day savings, you can also shop thousands of steep markdowns on home furnishings. Think high-quality mattresses like this queen bed from Sealy and home office must-haves like this versatile desk you can adjust for sitting or standing.

You can also shop living room furniture, including loveseats and sectionals, and outdoor decor, like rugs and weather-resistant dining tables. With savings this good, it will be challenging to focus on just one room. We’re talking 50 percent off a leather sectional and an entire four-piece outdoor seating set for under $500.

Like all good things, these low prices won’t last forever. Keep scrolling to scope out the best deals for your bedroom, living room, home office, and backyard today.

Best Mattresses:

Best Sofas:

Best Home Office Furniture:

Best Outdoor Furniture: