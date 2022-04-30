The Best Vacuum Deals from the Final Days of Macy's Friends and Family Sale Are Up to $260 Off
If you've been waiting for a sale to score a great deal on a new vacuum, you're in luck.
Macy's big Friends and Family sale comes to a close at the end of this weekend, but the department store has dozens of deals on top-rated vacuum cleaners you can score before then. You'll find everything from low prices on under-the-radar brands, like $83 off this stick vacuum, to big deals on big names, like $146 off the shopper-loved Hoover Pet Max Complete. Macy's even has robot vacuums on sale for more than $150 off.
Below, we rounded up the eight best vacuum cleaner deals to take advantage of at Macy's right now with code FRIEND.
Best Vacuum Deals at Macy's
- Tzumi ionVac Fusion Clean Stick Vacuum, $116.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $199.99)
- Kalorik Home Ionic Pure Air Smart Robot Vacuum, $107.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $199.99)
- Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum, $170.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $316.99)
- Simplicity Sport Portable Canister Vacuum Cleaner, $98.09 with code FRIEND (orig. $269.99)
- Tzumi ionvac Optimax UV, Smart Optics Robovac with Wi-Fi, $179.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $333.99)
- Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, $379.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $479.95)
- Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $239.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $499.99
- Simplicity Allergy Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $234.89 with code FRIEND (orig. $434.99)
One of the cheapest robot vacuum deals you'll find at Macy's right now is on the Tzumi ionvac Optimax UV, Smart Optics Robovac with Wi-Fi. This smart little gadget gets floors debris-free with three stages of cleaning. First, it uses side brushes to pull in dirt, hair, and crumbs, then the roller brush does another sweep to make sure nothing was left behind. Finally, a powerful suction vent scoops up everything in its path.
WiFi capabilities enable you to control the vacuum through an app on your phone. Alternatively, the included remote can get it going with the touch of a button.
This robot has dozens of five-star reviews from shoppers, one of whom wrote it's "second to none." Another reviewer with two dogs with hair that's "constantly falling on the floor" said that this vacuum ensures their house is "always clean."
Buy It! Tzumi ionvac Optimax UV, Smart Optics Robovac with Wi-Fi, $179.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $333.99); macys.com
Another standout option is the Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum. This Hoover removes hair and lint from carpets, hardwood flooring, tile, laminate, and more, and with the help of attachments like a 12-foot wand, it can get into corners, on drapes, and other hard-to-reach areas too.
This vacuum is also equipped with what the brand calls its "AllegernBlock Technology," which captures things like dander and other irritants inside the rinsable filter so that they don't spill all over the place when it's time to empty the bagless canister.
Out of the hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers repeatedly mention that this vacuum does a "great job" with pet hair. One even said that it's the "best" vacuum they "have ever had."
Buy It! Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum, $170.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $316.99); macys.com
Get your hands on a brand new, top-rated vacuum cleaner for less during Macy's Friends and Family Sale before it ends on Sunday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.