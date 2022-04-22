Shop

Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off 

Find furniture, bedding, clothes, and more at affordable prices
By Carly Kulzer April 21, 2022 10:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday is still several months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to shop your favorite items at low prices. Macy's just dropped thousands of incredible deals as part of its Friends and Family Sale that are just as good — we're talking up to 70 percent off.  

These deals last from now until May 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET, so make sure to fill your cart while you can. Instead of sifting through the entire site on your own (which can waste precious time), we've curated a list of everything you should have on your radar from each category. You'll find some of the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, bedding, furniture, and kitchen essentials. 

RELATED: Wayfair Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Deals Ahead of Way Day — Up to 81% Off

If you've been thinking about spicing up your spring wardrobe and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's your chance. During this massive sale, you'll find all sorts of dresses with various prints and patterns that can easily be dressed up or down for different occasions. Take the Puff-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress for example; the model is seen wearing it with kitten heels that could easily be swapped for white sneakers, which you will also find on sale

In the home categories, the Tzumi robot vacuum and Sealy hybrid mattress are sure to be extremely popular considering the items' low price tags, which are more than $100 and $500 off, respectively. 

The vacuum can be operated from its remote or by using the Tzumi Smart Home app that's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. It cleans carpet and hard floors with ease without getting stuck and will automatically go to its charging station when needed. As for the mattress, you can't go wrong with a bed that's both comfortable and supportive. Hybrid mattresses are made with coils wrapped in memory foam and topped with more foam to maximize comfort while prolonging their life. 

The best part about this savings event is that not only are there already significant discounts, but you can earn up to an additional 30 percent off on select sale items when you use the code FRIEND at checkout. Plus, when you spend more than $25, you qualify for free shipping. 

Keep reading to see all 40 deals that caught our eyes including the robot vacuum, hybrid mattress, a wireless bra, and even designer luggage. Popular items are expected to sell out, so don't hesitate to stock up. 

Credit: Macy's

Fashion Deals with Code FRIEND

Credit: Macy's

Shoe Deals with Code FRIEND

Credit: Macy's

Vacuum Deals with Code FRIEND

Credit: Macy's

Bedding Deals with Code FRIEND 

Credit: Macy's

Furniture Deals with Code FRIEND

Credit: Macy's

Kitchen Deals with Code FRIEND 

Credit: Macy's

Luggage and Handbag Deals with Code FRIEND

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com