Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off 

Black Friday is still several months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to shop your favorite items at low prices. Macy's just dropped thousands of incredible deals as part of its Friends and Family Sale that are just as good — we're talking up to 70 percent off.
These deals last from now until May 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET, so make sure to fill your cart while you can. Instead of sifting through the entire site on your own (which can waste precious time), we've curated a list of everything you should have on your radar from each category. You'll find some of the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, bedding, furniture, and kitchen essentials.
If you've been thinking about spicing up your spring wardrobe and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's your chance. During this massive sale, you'll find all sorts of dresses with various prints and patterns that can easily be dressed up or down for different occasions. Take the Puff-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress for example; the model is seen wearing it with kitten heels that could easily be swapped for white sneakers, which you will also find on sale.
In the home categories, the Tzumi robot vacuum and Sealy hybrid mattress are sure to be extremely popular considering the items' low price tags, which are more than $100 and $500 off, respectively.
The vacuum can be operated from its remote or by using the Tzumi Smart Home app that's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. It cleans carpet and hard floors with ease without getting stuck and will automatically go to its charging station when needed. As for the mattress, you can't go wrong with a bed that's both comfortable and supportive. Hybrid mattresses are made with coils wrapped in memory foam and topped with more foam to maximize comfort while prolonging their life.
The best part about this savings event is that not only are there already significant discounts, but you can earn up to an additional 30 percent off on select sale items when you use the code FRIEND at checkout. Plus, when you spend more than $25, you qualify for free shipping.
Keep reading to see all 40 deals that caught our eyes including the robot vacuum, hybrid mattress, a wireless bra, and even designer luggage. Popular items are expected to sell out, so don't hesitate to stock up.
Fashion Deals with Code FRIEND
- Comfort Revolution Shaping Wireless Smoothing Bra, $33.60 (orig. $48)
- Cotton On Women's Active Core 7/8 Tights, $17.47 (orig. $24.95)
- INC International Concepts Puff-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress, $90.65 (orig. $129.50)
- Style & Co Pull-On Jeggings, $34.30 (orig. $49)
- Comfort Revolution ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Shaping Wireless Bra, $33.60 (orig. $48)
- Guess Allie Drawstring Jogger Pants, $33.18 (orig. $79)
- INC International Concepts High-Rise Button-Front Flare Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $79.50)
- Lucy Paris Blouson Babydoll Dress, $73.50 (orig. $105)
Shoe Deals with Code FRIEND
- Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand Journey Running Sneakers, $91 (orig. $130)
- Tommy Hilfiger Women's Gilrey Slip-On Sneakers, $34.13 (orig. $65)
- Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals, $34.30 (orig. $49)
- INC International Concepts Parker Woven Slide Sandals, $48.65 (orig. $65.50)
- Steve Madden Women's Rianna Strappy Block-Heel Sandals, $62.30 (orig. $89)
Vacuum Deals with Code FRIEND
- Tzumi ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $146.69 (orig. $270.99)
- Tzumi ionvac HandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $26.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Tzumi ionVac Fusion Clean Stick Vacuum, $116.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $360.95 (orig. $324.86)
Bedding Deals with Code FRIEND
- Sealy Onyx 10-Inch Memory Foam Medium Queen Mattress, $647.10 (orig. $1,199)
- Charisma Classic Solid 400 Thread Count Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $78.39–$127.39 (orig. $160–260)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Down Alternative Pillows, $11.19–$29.39 (orig. $24–$60)
- Oake Cotton Tencel Blend Reversible Comforter Set, $70.69–$97.99 (orig. $145–$200)
- Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, $13.30 (orig. $19)
- Drew & Jonathan Home Pebble Stripe 200 Thread Count Sheet Set, $81.19–$97.99 (orig. $167–$200)
Furniture Deals with Code FRIEND
- Ornavo Home Donovan Round Tufted Velvet Storage Ottoman, $107.10 (orig. $119)
- Swanson Nightstand, $98.10 (orig. $109)
- Willough Outdoor 3-Piece Set, $2,672.10 (orig. $5,799)
- Radley 54-Inch Fabric Chair Bed, $809.10 (orig. $1,289)
- Elliot II 90-Inch Fabric Queen Sleeper, $1,349.10 (orig. $2,149)
Kitchen Deals with Code FRIEND
- Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set, $209.99 (orig. $299.99
- Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $36.39 (orig. $51.99)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards, $19.59 (orig. $27.99)
- OXO GreenSaver 5-Qt. Produce Keeper, $16.09 (orig. 22.99)
- OXO Pop 10-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $95.18 (orig. $112.99)
- Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $41.99 (orig. $76)
Luggage and Handbag Deals with Code FRIEND
- Fossil Women's Harper Small Eco Leather Crossbody, $126 (orig. $180)
- Calvin Klein Millie Backpack, $70.56 (orig. $168)
- Calvin Klein Reyna Convertible Tote, $105.91 (orig. $178)
- London Fog Oxford III Softside Luggage Collection, $67.49–$164.99 (orig. $180–$440)
- DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection, $82.49–127.49 (orig. $275–425)
