This 'Sturdy' Collapsible Beach Wagon Can Hold Up to 150 Pounds, and It's 56% Off Right Now

Going to the beach is one of the most relaxing summer activities. But one of the most stressful and taxing parts can be carrying all of your toys, chairs, and snacks to your chosen section of the sand. You can make that walk a little less grueling with a beach wagon — and Amazon just put one of its most popular models on sale.
The Macsports Collapsible Beach Wagon effortlessly wheels through the sand and holds all of your things, doing the hard work for you. The durable wagon is made of a heavy-duty steel frame that can withhold weight up to 150 pounds. Thick, polyester fabric lines the interior, keeping your items safely secured inside, and it's easily removable to be placed in the wash.
Although the wagon can hold a ton of items, reviewers say it's surprisingly lightweight to carry thanks to an adjustable handle that locks in place and spinner wheels that swivel around as you push and pull. It even features two mesh cup holders to keep your items organized, as well as a handy foldable table with two additional drink holders. Plus, it's so easy to store away — just fold the ends of the collapsible wagon together and place it in your car or shed.
The beach is an obvious destination to wheel this genius wagon, but you can also use it for so many other outdoor activities, including gardening or camping. It also makes for a nice shopping cart replacement at the grocery store if you want to avoid touching handles.
With over 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers are calling the "sturdy" Macsports Collapsible Beach Wagon a "must-have'' for all activities. "It really has made a world of a difference, easing the frustration of some of the daily camping activities," one said, adding that it "holds up like a champ" on rough terrain.
Another person called it "the single greatest asset" for moving, because it's easy to load and unload, and someone else said they love the table, because it doesn't take up much room when it's folded, adding that and "the entire wagon folds up easily, too."Right now, you can get the gray collapsible beach wagon for a whopping 56 percent off, so you'll save more than you'll spend. The red option is also on sale for $114. Scroll down to shop all colors below to make your next beach trip a little easier.
