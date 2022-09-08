Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate to Charity

MacKenzie Scott has made yet another generous donation — this time to the nonprofit organization California Community Foundation (CCF).

The novelist and philanthropist, 52, has gifted her Beverly Hills estate, worth $55 million, to support the organization's affordable housing grantmaking and immigrant integration program.

CCF states that 90% of the funds from the future sale of the property will go towards its housing program, while the remaining proceeds will "help advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home."

An official from the organization told Spectrum News on Monday that the homes have not been sold or listed as of yet.

Scott originally purchased the extensive property, which consists of two separate residences, for a total of $37 million, according to Dirt. She acquired the first house in 2007 and the second one in 2017, just two years before her divorce from ex-husband Jeff Bezos.

The main residence on the compound is a 12,000-square-foot, Spanish-style mansion, built in the 1990s, Dirt reports. Serving as the guesthouse, the second property is a 1950s ranch-style house boasting a 4,500-square-foot space.

All together, the estate consists of 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It also has a swimming pool and tennis court.

In a press release from CCF, President and CEO Antonia Hernández says, "We applaud and are grateful to MacKenzie Scott's extraordinary philanthropic investment in Los Angeles. Her singular commitment — here and across the country — to transformative philanthropy has already secured the long-term future of dozens of nonprofits."

According to the release, creating affordable housing in the Los Angeles area is a main priority for Scott.

Following her split from Bezos in 2019, Scott holds a current net worth of $38 billion and was even named the richest woman in the world for a period of time.

She has notably donated a portion of her wealth to a wide variety of charities in the past, such as the $2.7 billion joint donation with husband Dan Jewett to 286 underfunded organizations that fight against wealth inequality.

In December 2020, the philanthropist and a "team of advisors" donated $4.2 billion to organizations across the United States that helped with relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the organizations she donated to in 2020, Scott wrote in a Medium blog post, "Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis."