L.A. House Where Mac Miller Died From Apparent Overdose for Rent Asking $10,000 Per Month

The house where Mac Miller died from an apparent drug overdose is available for rent.

Listed for $9,595 per month through Keller Williams Realty, the 3,156-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is located in Studio City, Calif.

According to a California Civil Code, realtors must disclose to anyone buying or renting a property that someone has died there within three years of a transaction.

On Sept. 7, authorities rushed to the home, Miller, 26, was renting, but found him unresponsive. A source later told PEOPLE Miller was deceased before authorities arrived and he couldn’t be revived when they got there. Paramedics never transported the rapper to a hospital, PEOPLE confirms.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Slashes Price of Hollywood Hills Mansion Where She Overdosed by $500K

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

Miller’s home was reportedly “swept clean,” so that there would be no evidence of drug use, according to a law enforcement source that spoke to TMZ, which also first reported the rental listing. The publication reported that only a small amount of white powder was found in his home when police searched for evidence.

An autopsy took place three days after Miller’s death, PEOPLE confirms.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

WATCH THIS: Public Vigil Planned for Mac Miller in Hometown of Pittsburgh

Laboratory test results could take weeks or months to determine an official cause of death, according to Ardalani.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the late musician left his entire estate to his parents,

Miller had been open about his struggles with sobriety and had revealed he battled depression throughout his life.

He had attempted to turn his life around in recent months, but in May, the rapper was arrested for a DUI, less than a week after his split from Ariana Grande following two years of dating.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain’s NYC Apartment Listed for Rent for $14,200 Per Month, Two Months After Suicide

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’”he told Rolling Stone in August. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”

Robin Marchant/Getty

On Oct. 2, Miller’s parents and brother, along with his management team, announced “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” a benefit concert on Oct. 31 that not only pays tribute to the rapper, but also launches a new charity, The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF).

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.