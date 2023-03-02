Shoppers Use These 'Remarkably Sturdy' Storage Bags for Moves and Seasonal Items, and They're Just $2 Apiece

“These hold more than I expected”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 2, 2023 05:00 AM

6-Pack Clothes Storage Organizer Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether your closets are overflowing or you've simply run out of places to house excess items, you could use a hack to keep things organized. The solution? A set of handy storage bags that are sure to create more space — and help organize your life.

Grab a set of the Lxuemlu 6-Pack Storage Organizers, which currently boast double discounts at Amazon. Each large-capacity storage bag measures in at 21.7 by 14 by 12.2 inches, capable of holding up to 60 liters of items, including everything from bed sheets and blankets to pillows and clothes. Crafted out of a three-ply composite non-woven fabric, the storage bags have good ventilation to keep your items dry and dust-free.

Thanks to two reinforced handles, the bags are easy to carry, and you won't have to worry about them breaking since the handles are constructed with two layers of thick fabric. The bags are finished off with two-way zippers that are easy to slide, plus a see-through window that allows you to see what's inside each bag — without having to open it every time. And when the bags aren't in use, simply fold them down and tuck away.

6-Pack Clothes Storage Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Lxuemlu 6-Pack Storage Organizers, $13.20 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers swear by these storage bags, with many calling them "remarkably sturdy" and a "lifesaver." One user said, "These hold more than I expected," while another added: "I was impressed [by] how many clothes and linens I was able to fit in each one."

A third five-star reviewer said, "These are life-changing!" They wrote, "Now I am able to put all our summer clothes up and store all of our winter clothes neatly in these little stackable cloth containers on the bottom of my closet." They finished off by saying, "I couldn't love these more. There is really something nice to be said about having the ability to keep a clean, organized bedroom closet area, and these have given me that peace of mind."

Head to Amazon to get the Lxuemlu 6-Pack Storage Organizers while they're just $2 apiece.

