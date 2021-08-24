The Double-Sided Comforter That's Cooling on One Side and Warm on the Other Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon

"I am very particular about my bedding, and this blanket/comforter is ideal," one reviewer wrote. "It has a cool, almost silky side that is akin to finding that nice cool spot on the pillow but ALL OVER, and if I get too cool, I can flip it over to the other side. The weight is hard to describe, heavy but light. Light but heavy. Basically, just wonderfully comfortable. My only complaint is that it makes it hard for me to want to get out of bed!"