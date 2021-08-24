The Double-Sided Comforter That's Cooling on One Side and Warm on the Other Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon
For many of us, the transition from summer to fall means switching out our lightweight comforter for a warmer option. But if you don't have the space to store two blankets or you don't want to go through the hassle of changing your bedding, Amazon has an affordable solution. The Luxear double-sided cotton comforter works for all seasons, and it's nearly 30 percent off with an on-site coupon.
One side of the blanket is made from cooling fibers that absorb body heat to reduce uncomfortable night sweats, and the other side is made from 100 percent cotton that'll feel comfortable and soft against the skin. It's filled with fluffy synthetic fibers, and it's completely machine washable for easy cleaning.
The cooling comforter comes in two sizes — 59-by-79 inches and 79-by-86 inches — and two color options, gray or blue stripes. Since the comforter itself already has a quilted design and skin-friendly fabric, the brand does not recommend putting a duvet cover over it.
Buy It! Luxear All-Season Double-Sided Cooling Comforter, $33.20 with coupon (orig. $45.95); amazon.com
"I am very particular about my bedding, and this blanket/comforter is ideal," one reviewer wrote. "It has a cool, almost silky side that is akin to finding that nice cool spot on the pillow but ALL OVER, and if I get too cool, I can flip it over to the other side. The weight is hard to describe, heavy but light. Light but heavy. Basically, just wonderfully comfortable. My only complaint is that it makes it hard for me to want to get out of bed!"
A second shopper said, "This cooling comforter is just what I'd been searching for — it's lightweight, it's beautiful, it's soft, it's cozy, it's affordable — and most of all, it's COOL! So happy I finally found the blanket that keeps my comfort level at a temperature to allow a good night's rest."
Rather than storing two blankets or dealing with sweaty nights, switch to the Luxear double-sided cotton comforter for year-round comfort. Just make sure to grab the blanket now while it's on sale at Amazon.
