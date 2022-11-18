An Early Black Friday Deal on These 'Soft and Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Puts Them at Just $32 on Amazon

In the midst of holiday gift shopping, it's so easy to forget about yourself and your needs. At the very least, you deserve a good night's rest. And right now, you can treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets — one that multiple reviewers say feels like checking into a hotel every time they slip into bed.

Have a staycation right at home with the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, which has over 119,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. You don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy them: You can score these popular sheets on sale for just $32 right now when you apply the coupon on the product page.

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in White, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Shoppers rave about LuxClub's ultra-cozy feel and high-end look. Each set comes with six pieces, which includes four pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one top sheet. Every piece is made of a rayon-microfiber blend that's soft, breathable, and cooling, making the sheets a great choice for hot sleepers. Plus, the fabric is hypoallergenic and made without harmful chemicals.

Setting the sheets up on your bed is a breeze. The fitted sheet stretches right over mattresses and stays in place thanks to 18-inch corner pockets, which means it can handle a cushy mattress topper, too.

The pillowcases have an envelope closure to help them stay secure over your pillows, even while you toss and turn. And if you only need two pillowcases, having two extra in your rotation can help make swapping sheets way easier. The set is machine-washable, and the fabric is anti-pill; one shopper noted in a review that they're "wrinkle-free," even after washing and drying.

It's no surprise that the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set is an Amazon best-seller in its category. "I was very shocked at how soft they are," a five-star reviewer said. Another person, who lives in Texas and runs hot, said that they really are cooling: "I've had the best sleep in a while because the sheets were indeed cooling and breathable as well as very soft and luxurious."

A third reviewer added that the pockets were deep enough that the fitted sheet "doesn't slide off," calling the fit "perfect." The sheets come in 42 solid colors — including white, dark gray, teal, and pink — so it's no surprise that shoppers are buying multiple sets.

Right now, you can get the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set on double sale ahead of Black Friday. Treat yourself with more color options below.

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Cream, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Denim, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Eggplant, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Teal, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Olive, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set in Periwinkle, $31.46 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.