These $57 Bed Sheets That Are So 'Soft to Sleep on' Are Just $29 at Amazon Today

If you've determined that your bed sheets simply aren't feeling soft anymore, it's worth investing in a new sheet set. And while sheets can often get expensive quickly, you don't have to spend a ton of money to find a set that's soft, comfortable, and silky smooth.

In fact, the LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up to 50 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $29. The bed sheets are made from a mix of microfiber and elastic, so they are wonderfully soft and luxurious. Thanks to the durable material, the sheets won't fade, wrinkle, or pill over time — even with excess washing. Plus, if you're not thrilled with the sheets, the brand offers a lifetime warranty, allowing you to return them at any point.

Each set comes with four pillowcases, a top sheet, and a fitted sheet that has an extra deep pocket that can fit around mattresses as thick as 18 inches. Users can choose from a slew of colors, including lime green, burgundy, and sky blue, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king.

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $28.65 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Over 126,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with users calling them the "smoothest" sheets and adding that they're "soft to sleep on." One user said, "These are the softest, most comfortable sheets I've ever had," while another enthused: "I feel like I'm checking into a five-star hotel every night when I go to bed."

"Wow, I never knew sheets could improve the softness of my pillow and bed," one shopper said, adding, "If I had known, I would've bought better sheets years ago." They also wrote, "I slept so well last night after washing my sheets and putting them on my bed. I was almost late to work this morning because I didn't want to get out of bed." They finished off by saying that they're buying more sets for their family "because they need these sheets in their life."

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $28.65 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 50 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.