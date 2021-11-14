All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon

And many owners compared them to the plush bedding you'd find in high-end accommodations. "You'll think you're sleeping on luxury hotel sheets," another reviewer wrote. "These are far nicer than any sheets I've had including very expensive, high-end sets. I always wash new sheets before using them and these came out wrinkle-free and even softer than when I first took them out of the package. These will be the only sheets I purchase going forward."