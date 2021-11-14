All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon
Amazon has released a surprising number of early Black Friday deals and they include discounts on tons of popular home items, like these "incredibly soft and comfortable" sheets.
LuxClub's bamboo sheets are one of Amazon's best-selling bedding sets, and this weekend, shoppers can get them for under $40. Every size and all 40 color options are on sale, and given their rave reviews and impressive number of five-star ratings (over 87,000!), they may move fast.
Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases that feature an envelope enclosure to help keep them in place. The bamboo sheets come in seven sizes, from twin to California king, and a variety of hues, like basic white and pretty periwinkle. And there are no exceptions to this sale: All options are marked down and up to 44 percent off.
The sheets feature a combination of cotton and rayon that's derived from bamboo, which gives them a cool-to-the-touch feel. This soft and comfortable material is one of the features reviewers love the most — besides their affordable price point, wrinkle-resistance, and silky look and feel, of course. In fact, owners love them so much, they keep coming back for more.
"I like these so much I bought four sets," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "I needed fitted sheets with deeper pockets, so the bottom sheet would cover the mattress with the new five-inch topper. I greatly prefer bamboo for my sheets for their smooth comfort and easy care. Now that I have lived with this bedding for several months, I am even more impressed with this product! They launder well and dry quickly."
And many owners compared them to the plush bedding you'd find in high-end accommodations. "You'll think you're sleeping on luxury hotel sheets," another reviewer wrote. "These are far nicer than any sheets I've had including very expensive, high-end sets. I always wash new sheets before using them and these came out wrinkle-free and even softer than when I first took them out of the package. These will be the only sheets I purchase going forward."
If you want to give your bedroom an affordable update, now's the time. Once this deal expires, the prices will go back up, so you may want to grab a few sets while they're in stock and discounted. (Gift shoppers and holiday hosts, you may want to do the same.)
- All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon
- This 48-Hour Ugg Sale Is So Good, We Thought It Was a Mistake
- Amazon's Best-Selling Towels with More Than 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Half Off Right Now
- Even Roomba Owners Are Switching Over to This Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Over 50% Off at Amazon