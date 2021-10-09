Hot Sleepers Call This Silky, Breathable Bedding the 'Best Bed Sheets Ever' — and They're on Sale

While they look like high-end styles you might find in a hotel, reviewers — especially hot sleepers — rave the most about how they feel, saying they are "fabulous if you get hot flashes" or night sweats. "I really love these sheets...so much that I ordered another three sets after trying my first," one reviewer wrote. "What I love the most is how cool they are! Post-hysterectomy, I've really struggled with night sweats and hot flashes, especially when I'm trying to sleep on my memory foam mattress. I was considering a new mattress, but using these sheets has made a huge difference. For under $35, these are a great purchase!"