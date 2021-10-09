Hot Sleepers Call This Silky, Breathable Bedding the 'Best Bed Sheets Ever' — and They're on Sale
In order to avoid shipping delays and potential supply issues during the busy holiday months, many retailers are offering Black Friday-level deals earlier than ever — and many have already been released. But even if you're not in the mood to start your holiday shopping now, you can still save big on all kinds of items you may need around the home.
Case in point: Amazon's best-selling sheets are 39 percent off right now. The wrinkle-free bamboo sheets from LuxClub, which have earned over 83,000 five-star ratings, come in 40 colors and seven sizes, and they've earned glowing reviews from Amazon's passionate shopping community. While this markdown lasts, queen sets are going for less than $35.
Since their debut, the sheets have achieved near-perfect scores from owners for their comfortable, soft feel, wrinkle-free fabric, and stain resistance so it's no wonder the basic bedding beat out thousands of other options to become Amazon's best-selling fitted sheet set overall. And an even more impressive achievement: They're one of Amazon's top-selling home products, period.
Each set comes with six pieces, including a fitted sheet, top sheet, and four pillowcases. And their unique cotton blend fabric features rayon viscose that comes from bamboo, which gives the sheets a silky, cool-to-the-touch feel and makes them more breathable than some other thick, heavy options. The set only comes in solid hues at the moment, but with a large array of colors to choose from including basic white and punchy pink, there's still a variety to consider for your space.
While they look like high-end styles you might find in a hotel, reviewers — especially hot sleepers — rave the most about how they feel, saying they are "fabulous if you get hot flashes" or night sweats. "I really love these sheets...so much that I ordered another three sets after trying my first," one reviewer wrote. "What I love the most is how cool they are! Post-hysterectomy, I've really struggled with night sweats and hot flashes, especially when I'm trying to sleep on my memory foam mattress. I was considering a new mattress, but using these sheets has made a huge difference. For under $35, these are a great purchase!"
The retailer has not revealed how long this discount will last, but like most of Amazon's early holiday sales happening right now, it will likely expire soon. There are new deals dropping every day, and popular products with steep savings tend to move fast, so if you're ready to see what all of the hype is about, now's the time to grab a set. Most markdowns only last a few days.
