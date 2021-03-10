Prices Start at Just $27 for These ‘Luxurious’ Cooling Bed Sheets That Come in 42 Colors

Switching out your bed sheets regularly is a good habit. Scientific studies prove that putting fresh sheets on your bed weekly is vital for keeping dust, allergens, and sweat build-up at bay. If you're not doing laundry that often, then you need multiple sheet sets on hand, and Amazon shoppers recommend the LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Set. Right now, the best-seller is on sale for as little as $27.
The six-piece set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases (two if you order a twin size). All pieces are made from a hypoallergenic bamboo viscose-microfiber fabric blend. The material can handle repeated runs through the washer and dryer without pilling or unthreading, and wrinkles can be smoothed out post-wash with just your hands. Plus, the ultra-soft sheets wick away sweat throughout the night and regulate body temperature for uninterrupted sleep.
The sheets come in sizes ranging from twin to split king in 42 different colors. While discounts vary depending on your size and color preference, most sets are marked down by 39 percent right now.
Buy It! LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Set, $26.95–$44.95 (orig. $43.99–$72.99); amazon.com
They've acquired nearly 53,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they feel "so luxurious" and are "five-star quality" despite their affordable price point. Many reviewers loved their first set so much, they came back and bought several more.
"At first I was skeptical because these sheets are not cotton," wrote one shopper. "But they are better than any sheets I have tried. Over the years I have been in pursuit of the perfect sheets. I tried Egyptian cotton, Peruvian cotton, and Pima cotton. My search is over because these sheets feel and look great. Unlike cotton, they don't wrinkle and they are smooth and cool to the touch. I am in my 50's, so staying cool at night is a must. I will definitely purchase these again."
"I am very pleased with these sheets. They fit great," said another. "I have 'Princess and the Pea' syndrome — I cannot sleep if there is a wrinkle or lump. I was constantly getting up in the middle of the night to fix the last set of sheets because they wouldn't accommodate the thickness of the mattress. These have room to spare!"
Don't miss out on this limited-time deal — grab a new set of sheets while they're 39 percent off on Amazon.