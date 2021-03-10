Prices Start at Just $27 for These ‘Luxurious’ Cooling Bed Sheets That Come in 42 Colors

"At first I was skeptical because these sheets are not cotton," wrote one shopper. "But they are better than any sheets I have tried. Over the years I have been in pursuit of the perfect sheets. I tried Egyptian cotton, Peruvian cotton, and Pima cotton. My search is over because these sheets feel and look great. Unlike cotton, they don't wrinkle and they are smooth and cool to the touch. I am in my 50's, so staying cool at night is a must. I will definitely purchase these again."