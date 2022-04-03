Deal Alert! These Cooling Bamboo Sheets with 104,000+ Perfect Ratings Are Up to 48% Off at Amazon
As we move into warmer spring and summer weather, our sleeping comforts will also change — especially if you consider yourself to be a hot sleeper. Even with the fan or air conditioning blasting, you may still find it difficult to sleep under a massive comforter. Rather than sweat the night away, consider investing in some cooling bed sheets, like the LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, which is up to 48 percent off at Amazon right now.
The fade-resistant and anti-pilling sheets are spun from a mix of bamboo viscose fabric as well as microfiber and elastic materials, crafting a sheet that's not only comfortable but also incredibly soft. Thanks to the cooling properties, the bed sheets wick away sweat overnight, leaving you dry and sweat-free. Each set includes four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet designed with extra-deep pockets to stretch over even the thickest of mattresses and mattress toppers.
Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors, including navy, eggplant, and autumn orange, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king. Plus, the bamboo sheets are super easy to care for: Simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, $29.70 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com
These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having racked up over 104,000 perfect ratings (and counting!). Shoppers call them "super soft and silky" and "shockingly wonderful." One user put it simply: "The first night I used them I slept right through with no problems!"
Another user shared: "At first I was skeptical because these sheets are not cotton. But they are better than any sheets I have tried." They explained that over the last few years they had been "in pursuit of the perfect sheets," having tried everything from Egyptian cotton to Peruvian and Pima cotton. But now, they enthused: "My search is over because these sheets feel and look great." Plus, they appreciate that unlike cotton they "don't wrinkle" and are "cool to the touch."
