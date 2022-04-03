Deal Alert! These Cooling Bamboo Sheets with 104,000+ Perfect Ratings Are Up to 48% Off at Amazon

Another user shared: "At first I was skeptical because these sheets are not cotton. But they are better than any sheets I have tried." They explained that over the last few years they had been "in pursuit of the perfect sheets," having tried everything from Egyptian cotton to Peruvian and Pima cotton. But now, they enthused: "My search is over because these sheets feel and look great." Plus, they appreciate that unlike cotton they "don't wrinkle" and are "cool to the touch."