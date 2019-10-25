This Buddy the Elf Sequin Pillow Might Be the Best Holiday Decoration We’ve Seen Yet

Image zoom

A Buddy the Elf Sequin pillow exists, and while you might not need it, we’re willing to bet that you really want it.

At first glance, the shimmering decoration appears to be a simple yet festive red pillow perfect for sprucing up your living room ahead of the holiday season. However, once you brush your hand over the sequins, a new image emerges, revealing a close-up image of Will Ferrell’s iconic character, Buddy the Elf, from the Christmas classic Elf.

In the style of internet memes, the hidden images also displays a line of text at the bottom of the pillow that reads, “IT’S CHRISTMAS!!!” The hilarious pillow is a great way to spread Christmas cheer, second only to singing loud for all to hear.

If Elf isn’t exactly your thing, fret not. The pillow is also available in a wide variety of other memes on Amazon, each featuring the bright red sequins with a different hidden image beneath them. There are more than a few pillows featuring a Nicolas Cage meme, while others display pictures of Jeff Goldblum, the Rock, and even Steve Carell as the inimitable Michael Scott.

Purchase one of these sequin pillows as a gag gift for a white elephant party, a present for anyone on your list with a sense of humor, or for yourself. You’d be hard-pressed not the smile each time someone brushes the sequins to reveal one of the goofy memes.

Buy It! LumaPillows Christmas Buddy the Elf Sequin Pillow, $22.95; amazon.com