A Set of Breathable Memory Foam Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon

If you've noticed that your bed pillows have gotten flatter (read: less comfortable), it's a great time to replace them with ones that are fluffy and breathable.

Right now, the Lucid Memory Foam Pillows are on sale at Amazon. Designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers, the hypoallergenic pillows are filled with shredded memory foam that provides personalized support. The shredded foam also allows for airflow through the pillow to keep you cool while you sleep. Plus, the pillows are encased with a breathable cover made of a polyester-bamboo blend.

Buy It! Lucid Memory Foam Twin Bed Pillows, Pack of 2, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The pillows come in three sizes — twin, queen, and king. And each size comes with two pillows. Pricing varies by which set you opt for, but each one is currently on sale for up to 24 percent off. The pillows come compressed, so the brand recommends throwing them in the dryer for 20 minutes on medium heat to fluff them up.

Buy It! Lucid Memory Foam Queen Bed Pillows, Pack of 2, $26.82 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

More than 1,700 customers have given the "fluffy and comfortable" pillows a five-star rating, with some saying they feel like "sleeping on a cloud." One shopper wrote, "They mold well to your head when you sleep," adding that they're the "perfect amount of firm and soft."

Customers also love how supportive the pillows are. Another reviewer wrote, "For the first time in a very long time, I woke up with no neck pain whatsoever!" They also noted: "These are the best pillows I've ever purchased, and I'm going to purchase more just to have some on hand for later."

Others appreciate their breathability, with a five-star reviewer who's purchased "a wide variety of pillows" saying: "As someone that sleeps hot, I'm happy to say they keep cool better than anything else I've had."

Ready to upgrade your bed? There's no end date listed for this deal, so pick up the Lucid Memory Foam Pillows at Amazon while they're still on sale!

Buy It! Lucid Memory Foam King Bed Pillows, Pack of 2, $30.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

