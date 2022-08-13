Amazon Shoppers Swear This Stick Vacuum 'Performs Better' Than Top-Rated Competitors — and It's Only $105

No matter how you clean the house, everyone can benefit from owning a stick vacuum cleaner. These handy devices make it easy to maneuver around your home — without being bogged down by a cord — and are powerful enough to pick up all the dirt you may have not realized was even there.

Start by shopping the Lubluelu Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $105 at Amazon. The vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 25,000 pascals on the highest mode, sucking up pet hair, cat litter, food, crumbs, and other messes. Thanks to the five-layer filtration system, the vacuum traps up to 99.99 percent of dust particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, it has a two-in-one roller brush designed with soft and hard bristles, allowing the vacuum to easily run across hard floors and carpets.

Users can run the quiet device for up to 50 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged. It can also be transformed into a handheld device and comes with several extra brush heads, allowing you to clean curtains, stairs, in between couch cushions, and car interiors. Weighing in at just 5.5 pounds, the device can be easily maneuvered around the house. Plus, the brush head can swivel up to 160 degrees and is outfitted with a set of LED headlights.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this stick vacuum, with many explaining that it's perfect for "everyday cleaning" and "performs better" than top brand models. One user shared, "I'm getting a second one for my upstairs," while another added: "It significantly reduces the annoyance of vacuuming."

A third five-star reviewer wrote: "I cannot say how much I love this little vacuum!" They explained that it's the perfect size between a large vacuum and handheld one, adding, "I use it almost exclusively in place of my full-size (very expensive) vacuum." They finished off by enthusing that it's "one of my favorite new items in my household!"

