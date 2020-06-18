RHONY' s Luann de Lesseps Is Selling Her $1M Country Home: 'It's a Very Special Place for Me'

Luann de Lesseps is saying goodbye to one of her properties!

The Real Housewives of New York City star just put her Upstate New York residence in Port Ewen on the market for $1.15 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm actually quite sad to be selling this home because it's a very special place for me," de Lesseps tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I love spending time Upstate due to its privacy, beautiful lakes and hiking."

She adds, "It's one of the few places where I always felt I could unwind when I wasn't filming or out on the road with my cabaret tour, and the views of the Hudson River are truly stunning. I know I will miss sitting on the deck and watching the ships sail by as they head down to the city."

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

Her decision to sell the riverfront home comes as the star has been primarily staying at her Sag Harbor residence in the Hamptons, where she says she has been "working on the launch of my new skincare line"— which she plans to announce soon.

The mid-century, 2,400-square-foot Port Ewen property boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with "sweeping views" of the river. It is also centrally located, just a few minutes from the trendy city of Kingston, and close to Woodstock and Rhinebeck.

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to the listing, the home is set up in a circular open floor plan that highlights the panoramic views and surrounding area, and bathes the space in plenty of natural light.

The master bedroom is outfitted with glass walls to take advantage of the views as well and includes a private en suite bathroom. Meanwhile, the second bedroom has a private entrance, perfect for guests.

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

Image zoom Courtesy Coldwell Banker Village Green

The property also comes with a private dock and mooring for a boat for buyers looking to enjoy some time outdoors or on the river.