People with Asthma and Allergies Swear By This ‘Small but Mighty’ Air Purifier

For some, spring is a season of blooming flowers, adorable sundresses, and warm weather at last. But for those who struggle with allergies, spring means runny noses and frequent sneezing. If you're dreading spring because of allergies, an air purifier can help by capturing pollen, pet dander, and other pollutants to improve your home's overall air quality. And Amazon shoppers insist that "allergies don't stand a chance" against one top-rated air purifier in particular.
The LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier is equipped with two filters: a pre-filter that clears away large debris, and a HEPA filter that traps almost 100% of small airborne particles, including dust and smoke. This multi-layer filtration system can clean up to 80 square feet around it for fresh, odor-free air, even if you're living with pets. Plus, the air purifier's noise level is minimal, so you can sleep peacefully with it running at night. It also works as a night light, but you can adjust the brightness to your liking — just choose from full light, half light, or no light settings.
Buy It! LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier, $38.90 (orig. $55.00); amazon.com
The compact air purifier measures only 7.64 inches high, but reviewers rave that it's "small but mighty" and "incredibly powerful" despite its unassuming stature. You can order several of the air purifiers for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and any other spaces that could use a refresh. Note that the brand suggests replacing the air purifier's filter every three months, and you can pick up a $15 replacement filter on Amazon.
The USB-powered air purifier has earned over 1,100 positive ratings since its release less than a year ago. Shoppers with asthma and allergies swear by the trusty machine for helping with their symptoms and their sleep quality.
"I can't believe the difference in my breathing with this little machine running," a reviewer said. "I've been having a rough allergy season, the worst ever actually for exacerbating my asthma ... One night, a neighbor was cutting his grass, so I quickly closed the windows, expecting wheezing and itchy eyes and ears. I had this air purifier running for about half an hour before I realized that not only did none of that happen, but also I was breathing better than I had in weeks."
Others put the air purifier to work during last fall's West Coast wildfires that created unhealthy air quality conditions in states like California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.
"I live in the Portland, Oregon metro area, where there is a super massive smoke cloud covering this region in toxic air, and I have asthma," a reviewer wrote in September 2020. "My husband and I moved this purifier to our bedroom when we went to bed, and we both had the first restful night in several days."
The LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier is currently marked down by 29 percent to just $39. Shop the best-selling air purifier today on Amazon, so you can start associating springtime with something other than sneezing.
