People with Asthma and Allergies Swear By This ‘Small but Mighty’ Air Purifier

The LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier is equipped with two filters: a pre-filter that clears away large debris, and a HEPA filter that traps almost 100% of small airborne particles, including dust and smoke. This multi-layer filtration system can clean up to 80 square feet around it for fresh, odor-free air, even if you're living with pets. Plus, the air purifier's noise level is minimal, so you can sleep peacefully with it running at night. It also works as a night light, but you can adjust the brightness to your liking — just choose from full light, half light, or no light settings.