Lowe's Is Giving Away Free Tree Saplings Just in Time for Earth Day

The home improvement store is celebrating during their SpringFest 2021, a month of curbside giveaways and online and in-store demos

Lowe's is Giving Away 500K Free Tree Saplings Just in Time for Earth Day

Lowe's is doing their part to make your yard a little greener this Earth Day.

The home improvement chain is giving away 500,000 free tree saplings on Thursday, April 22 to honor the eco-friendly holiday and encourage customers to put their green thumbs to use.

Gardening enthusiasts and novices alike can reserve a Garden-to-Go kit from their local Lowe's while supplies last, by entering their info on the SpringFest 2021 page. No purchase is necessary for the freebie.

This Thursday's event is the latest in their weekly SpringFest curbside giveaways, which has also included mystery seed packets and exclusive recipes by professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

The final giveaway of the month takes place next Thursday, featuring a butterfly garden kit. April's SpringFest lineup also consists of online and in-store demos, including lawn maintenance with Scotts and paint demos with Sherwin-Williams.

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer in a statement.

"This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," Thalberg added. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."

Lowe's is also offering vacations from the comfort of home with their Hometrip experiences. Families still in quarantine can enjoy a Colorado-style campout in their backyard or a Palm Springs-style spa on their patio.