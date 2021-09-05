Shop

Lowe's Is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale with 44,000 Discounts — and These Are the Best Deals to Shop

Save on appliances, cleaning gadgets, fire pits, and more
By Isabel Garcia
September 05, 2021 06:00 AM

Labor Day weekend sales have officially started — and there are so many home deals to shop. For can't-miss home improvement deals, you'll want to check out the Lowe's Labor Day Sale.

The massive sale has more than 44,000 deals, and you can score savings on patio furniture, fire pits, kitchen gadgets, large appliances, and so much more. To help you sort through the huge sale, we pulled together the best deals below. 

Shop Lowe's Labor Day Deals:

If you enjoy spending time in your outdoor space year-round, now is the best time for a backyard upgrade. There's a set of patio chairs with steel frames on sale: Not only do they have comfortable cushions, but they also have a rocking motion. To stay warm in the fall and winter while relaxing outside, pick up this cement fire pit that's on sale for $88. And since an outdoor hangout isn't complete without some food, check out this three-burner grill that's marked down to $99. 

Even better, you won't have to worry about leaves constantly covering your patio and walkways this fall thanks to this powerful cordless leaf blower that you can snag for $159. And to clean up messes inside your home, there's an upright Bissell vacuum on sale for $60, as well as a Black+Decker handheld vacuum marked down to $26.

The sale is also full of deals on kitchen organizers and gadgets. This wood drawer insert that keeps utensils organized is marked down to $25. Plus, this over-the-sink drying mat that's on sale for $20 can help keep your kitchen tidy. Instead of a separate drying rack, you can use it over the sink and clear up some counter space. It's also great for easily washing and drying produce. 

There are also a wide selection of kitchen appliances on sale, including this stainless GE coffee maker that you can get for $69. You can save on a whole host of large appliances throughout your home, too. If you're in the market for a new washer, don't miss out on this Samsung washer deal. The top-rated washer usually costs $750, but right now, you can get it for $617.

Whether you want to refresh your backyard or keep your kitchen clean and organized, head to Lowe's to shop this huge Labor Day sale before it ends. 

