Lowe's Cyber Monday Sale Is Jam-Packed with Steep Discounts on Smart Home Products and Appliances

The best time of the year to snag big-ticket items for less
By Bridget Degnan November 29, 2021 07:00 AM
Lowe's is the hub for all things home improvement, including kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, and cleaning devices — a.k.a pricier products you want to catch on sale. If you've been waiting around for purchase-worthy deals, Lowe's Cyber Monday discounts won't disappoint. 

"Adulting" means getting really excited about low prices on vacuums and refrigerators. You can finally cross off the majority of your wish list because Lowe's Cyber Monday sale is teeming with home deals on DeWalt tools, Bissell vacuums, and Samsung appliances. This auto-charging robot vacuum is $200 off today, and reviewers say "I've had several little robot vacuums, and this one is by far the best hands down." To complete a kitchen renovation, consider this Samsung French Door Refrigerator for $778 off its original price. Shoppers say it offers a lot of space, is easy to clean, and gives their space a modern look. 

Shopping for loved ones? There are plenty of goodies to snag for them, too. You can find a ton of under-$30 gifts, such as the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $20 and the Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen Smart Speaker for $25. As you probably already know, Christmas is only four weeks away, and nationwide shipping delays are still in effect. There's no time to waste on getting your holiday shopping done, so keep scrolling to see what Lowe's Cyber Monday deals are worth adding to your online shopping cart.

Best Floor Care Deals at Lowe's 

Credit: Lowe's

Lowe's Cyber Monday sale features an amazing selection of discounted vacuums and steam mops. This Bissell Cordless Vacuum is for those wanting something extremely easy to carry up and down stairs. If your mission is to remove all traces of pet hair, consider Bissell's Pet Pro Plus or Samsung's Cordless Stick Vacuum that are both on sale for $279. Robot vacuums, like this one from Neato Robotics, are the hero products of the floor cleaning family thanks to their independent operation.

Best Appliance Deals at Lowe's 

Credit: Lowe's

You've been talking about getting a new *insert appliance name* for months, maybe years. Take advantage of Lowe's limited-time bargains on kitchen upgrades, like this Frigidaire Air Fry Convection Oven for $1,099 and this Whirlpool Built-In Dishwasher for $599. If your laundry machines are on their last leg, you can save $500 on this washer and dryer set from LG.

Best Tech Deals at Lowe's

Credit: Lowes

Cyber Monday is always a good time to keep an eye out for low prices on electronics. Luckily, Lowe's came through and slashed prices on Amazon, Google, and more fan-favorite brands. Score up to 50 percent off of smart home products before the sale ends.

Best Tool Deals at Lowe's 

Credit: Lowes

DIYers, welcome to your happy place. Brands like DeWalt, Kobalt, and Craftsman have incredible markdowns on bestsellers, such as this DeWalt Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench for $249 and this Kobalt Brushless Cordless Drill for $89. Don't forget to check out the tool cabinets on sale, like this one from Craftsman, to keep your collection in order. 

Best Outdoor Living Deals at Lowe's 

Credit: Lowes

Even though summer seems so far away, it always comes around faster than you think. Stock up on outdoor living essentials to ensure your outdoor space is ready for relaxation and entertainment as soon as the weather permits. This Char-Broil Propane Gas Grill is only $229, plus there is plenty of stylish patio furniture up to 25 percent off.

