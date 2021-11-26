Lowe's Slashed Prices on Smart Home Products, Power Tools, and More — Here Are 25 Deals Worth Buying
There are things you want to buy, and then there are things you need to buy. Lowe's Black Friday sale is filled with the latter.
Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items you've put on hold because odds are, they'll have major discounts right now. Lowe's Black Friday event includes plenty of home upgrades, like vacuums and cooking appliances, as well as a ton of under-$50 deals that make great holiday gifts.
The reality of post-Thanksgiving shopping is that there's a lot of competition. Not only are there millions of people going after the same items as you are, but this year, there are also pandemic-related supply shortages affecting all kinds of retailers. In other words, if you see something worth buying, act fast. Some of the hottest deals Lowe's has in this year's sale are up to 50 percent off select smart home products, up to 40 percent off a wide variety of tools, and up to 15 percent off select patio furniture.
Because of the extra time at home over the past almost-two years, many of us have taken on home improvement projects — perhaps you've even moved into a place. If you could use some new tools, or better yet, new appliances, Lowe's Black Friday sale has you covered. This top-rated DeWalt Power Tool Combo Kit is $70 off, and this Kobalt Brushless Cordless Drill that shoppers call the "best investment I've made" is 35 percent off. For those with appliance wish lists, treat yourself to a shiny gift from Samsung, LG, or Whirlpool.
And whether or not you're hosting friends and family this holiday season, a clean home is a happy home. Lowe's slashed prices on several best-selling vacuums and steam mops from brands like Bissell and Shark. The Bissell IconPet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum that is usually $365.64 is on sale for $265.64. Shoppers praise this model because it picks up all traces of pet hair and is easy to navigate under furniture thanks to its LED lights. And if you're on the hunt for the best robot vacuum deal, this one is practically a steal with a $200 discount.
Along with cleaning devices and appliances, there are tons of can't-miss deals on outdoor living must-haves, like $130 off this six-burner propane gas grill, as well as smart home products, including the Google Nest Cam two-pack for $50 off.
Keep scrolling to shop 25 unbeatable Black Friday deals at Lowe's. It doesn't get much better than scoring major discounts on what you actually need.
Best Floor Care Deals at Lowe's
- Bissell IconPet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum, $265.64 (orig. $365.64)
- Neato Robotics Botvac D6 Robotic Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Equator Advanced Appliances Cordless Self-Cleaning Sweeper + Mop, $341 (orig. $379)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum Blue Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $259.99)
- LG CordZero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $599.99)
Best Appliance Deals at Lowe's
- Samsung French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, $1,777 (orig. $2,099)
- Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave, $299 (orig. $499)
- Whirlpool 5-Burner Freestanding Gas Range, $599 (orig. $849)
- Whirlpool Vented Electric Dryer, $549 (orig. $649)
- Maytag Stainless Steel Dishwasher, $649 (orig. $799)
Best Tech Deals at Lowe's
- Google Nest Cam Two-Pack, $279.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat, $179 (orig. $249)
- Google Nest Doorbell Security Camera, $149 (orig. $229)
- Amazon Echo Show 5, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Roku 4K Streaming Device, $29.99 (orig. $44.99)
Best Tool Deals at Lowe's
- DeWalt Power Tool Combo Kit, $99 (orig. $169)
- Kobalt Brushless Cordless Drill, $89 (orig. $139)
- Craftsman Portable Air Compressor, $99 (orig. $129)
- Craftsman Steel Rolling Workstation, $298 (orig. $429)
- Metabo Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit, $129 (orig. $249)
Best Outdoor Living Deals at Lowe's
- Style Selections Powder Coated Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $59.98 (orig. $84.98)
- Royal Gourmet Stainless Steel 6-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $499.99 (orig. $629.99)
- Teamson Home Cement Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $215.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Blue Rhino Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $374 (orig. $499)
- Xizzi Vesta Set of 2 Wicker Balcony Chairs, $381.93 (org. $439)
