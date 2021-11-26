Lowe's Slashed Prices on Smart Home Products, Power Tools, and More — Here Are 25 Deals Worth Buying

The reality of post-Thanksgiving shopping is that there's a lot of competition. Not only are there millions of people going after the same items as you are, but this year, there are also pandemic-related supply shortages affecting all kinds of retailers. In other words, if you see something worth buying, act fast. Some of the hottest deals Lowe's has in this year's sale are up to 50 percent off select smart home products, up to 40 percent off a wide variety of tools, and up to 15 percent off select patio furniture.