Lowe’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Is One You Won’t Want to Miss
From a $19 smart speaker to a $900 generator, there’s something for everyone
If you ever found your way over to the home improvement side of TikTok and been tempted to try your hand at a renovation, now’s your chance! Lowe’s is having a week-long Season of Savings Event that’ll help you save big on appliances, decor, and so much more.
Through Wednesday, December 2, Lowe's will feature major discounts on top items, including cordless drills, patio sets, and snow blowers. (Winter is nigh!) Must-have smart home devices, like the Google Nest Hub and Ring Doorbell 3, are also a part of the week-long event. Both of these are currently on sale for $49.99 and $139.99, respectively, representing a total savings of $100 if you buy them both.
Plus, if you’re still on the prowl for the perfect holiday decorations, Lowe’s has you covered. You’ll find a wide selection of festive inflatables, LED-lit artificial Christmas trees, and decorative lawn ornaments on sale now.
We’ve made shopping the sale even easier by rounding up the best deals available right now — but hurry, a few of these savings will only last 24 hours! Whether your budget is $10 or $500, there are plenty of good deals to be had.
Keep reading to shop our favorite 39 finds at every price point, or check out all the Lowe’s Black Friday deals for yourself.
Best Deals on Decor
- Versanora Creative 40-in White Writing Desk, $204.44 (orig. $240.52)
- Brookstone PhotoShare Wireless Digital Picture Frame, $119.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Safavieh Parma Mirosava Shag 9x12 Area Rug, $178.49 (orig. $254.98)
- Walker Edison Faux White Marble Coffee Table, $152.10 (orig. $169)
- Safavieh Acrylic Throw, $34.99 (orig. $49.98)
Best Deals on Smart Home
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $18.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Wired Smart Indoor Security Camera, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $29.98 (orig. $49.98)
Best Deals on Small Appliances
- Cosmo 5.5-Quart Black Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Style Selections 3.5-Quart Steel Color Oval Slow Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Pro, $219.99 (orig. $399.90)
- Nesco High Speed Roaster, $99 (orig. $139)
- O3waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Deals on Tools
- DEWALT 20-Volt Max ½-in Brushless Cordless Drill, $99 (orig. $159)
- Bosch 4-Tool 18-Volt Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case, $229 (o. $329)
- Kobalt 232-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set, $99 (orig. $199)
- Dremel 35-Piece 2-Speed Cordless 0.86 Amp Multipurpose Rotary Tool with Hard Case, $59 (orig. $99.98)
- CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor, $99 (orig. $169)
Best Deals on Kitchen & Bath
- Allen + Roth Perella Bathroom Vanity with Carrera White Natural Marble Top, $849.15 (orig. $999)
- Delta Trask Champagne Bronze Kitchen Faucet, $153 (orig. $255.06)
- KOHLER 16-in x 20-in Rectangle Recessed Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, $89.99 (orig.y $137.18)
- AKDY All-in-One 25-in x 22-in Brushed Stainless Steel Kitchen Kit, $389.99 (orig. $545)
- ANZZI Polished Chrome Plug-In Towel Warmer, $204.84 (orig. $240.99)
Best Deals on Lawn & Garden
- Safavieh 17-in Robins Egg Blue Ceramic Barrel Garden Stool, $93.09 (orig. $132.98)
- Scotts 7-Station Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Irrigation Timer, $69.99 (orig. $103.63)
- Scotts Drip Irrigation Micro-spray Kit, $34.99 (orig. $47.96)
- Blossom 8-Station Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Irrigation Timer, $59.99 (orig. $130.46)
- Red River Commodities 8-lb Wild Bird Seed, $5.98 (orig. $7.48)
Best Deals on Seasonal & Outdoor Living, Holiday Decor
- Fraser Hill Farm 2-Piece Pre-Lit Crystal Reindeer Set, $389.99 (orig. $649)
- Fraser Hill Farm 7.5-ft Pine Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Glitzhome 7.87-ft Lighted Deer Christmas Inflatable, $59.49 (orig. $69.99)
- Glitzhome 8.01-ft Lighted Santa Christmas Inflatable, $101.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Glitzhome 8.01-ft Lighted Penguin Christmas Inflatable, $59.49 (orig. $69.99)
Best Overall Deals
- DuroMax 9500-Watt Portable Generator, $849 at checkout (orig. $1,299)
- Garden Treasures 5-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $349 (orig. $599)
- Creative Cedar Designs Sky View Wooden Playset, $799.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Greenworks Pro 60-Volt 20-in Single-Stage Cordless Electric Snow Blower, $239 (orig. $299)
