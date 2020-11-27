Shop

Lowe’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Is One You Won’t Want to Miss

From a $19 smart speaker to a $900 generator, there’s something for everyone

By Marilyn La Jeunesse
November 27, 2020 05:45 AM
If you ever found your way over to the home improvement side of TikTok and been tempted to try your hand at a renovation, now’s your chance! Lowe’s is having a week-long Season of Savings Event that’ll help you save big on appliances, decor, and so much more.

Through Wednesday, December 2, Lowe's will feature major discounts on top items, including cordless drills, patio sets, and snow blowers. (Winter is nigh!) Must-have smart home devices, like the Google Nest Hub and Ring Doorbell 3, are also a part of the week-long event. Both of these are currently on sale for $49.99 and $139.99, respectively, representing a total savings of $100 if you buy them both.

Plus, if you’re still on the prowl for the perfect holiday decorations, Lowe’s has you covered. You’ll find a wide selection of festive inflatables, LED-lit artificial Christmas trees, and decorative lawn ornaments on sale now.

We’ve made shopping the sale even easier by rounding up the best deals available right now — but hurry, a few of these savings will only last 24 hours! Whether your budget is $10 or $500, there are plenty of good deals to be had.

Keep reading to shop our favorite 39 finds at every price point, or check out all the Lowe’s Black Friday deals for yourself.

Best Deals on Decor

Best Deals on Smart Home

Best Deals on Small Appliances

Best Deals on Tools

Best Deals on Kitchen & Bath

Best Deals on Lawn & Garden

Best Deals on Seasonal & Outdoor Living, Holiday Decor

Best Overall Deals

