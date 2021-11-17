Love It or List It's Hilary Farr to Star in New Solo HGTV Series, Tough Love — See a Sneak Peek!

Sometimes all you need is a little tough love — just ask Hilary Farr!

The fan-favorite interior designer, known for using her signature wit and grit to get things done while starring alongside real estate agent David Visentin on HGTV's Love It Or List It, will be venturing out on her own with a solo show on the network, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The eight-episode series, premiering December 20, will be called Tough Love with Hilary Farr, and will follow the experienced design pro as she helps families turn their dysfunctional, disorganized homes into dream spaces they can call their own.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the new series, above, in which Farr can be seen explaining that she's "a bit short on the sugar," but she can certainly make big things happen when she puts her mind to it.

Image Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"For years I've helped thousands of people love their homes," she says in the clip. "Now I'm working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans." She goes on to give homeowners coming to her with their issues some tough love by telling them, "Let me be blunt, the kitchen doesn't work," and "You've got horrible taste!"

Throughout the eight episodes, Farr will tackle a variety of home problems, from updating outdated properties to creating a suite for extended family stays and helping new couples blend their belongings for the first time.

"Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners' lives is where the real work begins," Farr says. "The end result is always worth it."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Shows Off Her "Super Organized" New Home, Transformed by Tidying Pro Ryen Toft

Farr has gained plenty of experience working with families and far-from-perfect homes on Love It or List It, on which she has starred since 2008.

4_lol_s7_ep165_hosts_4 Credit: HGTV

The series, which is now in its 18th season, allows fans to watch Farr and Visentin duke it out each episode as they see who can convince a homeowner to take their advice, with Farr redesigning the couple's current home in an attempt to get them to stay put while Visentin shows off a move-in ready property in hopes they'll relocate.

The hit series airs Mondays on HGTV.