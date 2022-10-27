This HGTV Star Appeared in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Decades Before Finding Home Reno Fame

Before she was known for sprucing up homes on HGTV's Love It or List It, Hilary Farr had an unexpected movie role.

The design expert played a minor character in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon.

During the wedding scene at the start of the movie, Farr portrayed the bride, Betty Munroe. While standing on the steps of a church, she throws the bouquet into a crowd and gives her primary line. "Okay you guys — this is it! You ready?" before tossing the flowers to Sarandon, who plays Janet, one of the main characters.

In 2020, Farr spoke with POPSUGAR Home about how she landed the role. "It is an amazing fun fact," Hilary told the outlet. "It came about because we lived — as a family — right below Tim Curry." Curry played Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Along with the iconic film, she's had minor roles in movies like City on Fire and The Return throughout the '70s and early '80s.

This year, the interior designer is once again taking up acting in HGTV's new scripted holiday movie, Designing Christmas, streaming on discovery+ on Nov. 11.

In the trailer above, which debuted exclusively with PEOPLE, Farr brings some impressive acting chops to her role. She plays Freddy, a mentor to protagonist Stella (Jessica Szohr).

Stella hosts a home renovation show with Pablo (Marco Grazzini) and clearly has feelings for her coworker, but is already engaged to another man. She confides in Freddy for work and life advice.

In the preview, Freddy says she's proud of Stella, to which the main character responds, "Well I have the best teacher there is." With the same spunk she brings to her long-running HGTV series, the designer quips, "Well actually, yes you do."

The trailer is packed with romantic and flirty scenes. While sitting on the floor by a lit Christmas tree, Stella and Pablo share a steamy kiss. Of course, she reports back to Farr's character. Throughout the spot, the real-life home expert has several gems of wisdom, telling Stella, "Come on, listen to your heart," when she's feeling conflicted.

The network is releasing a second seasonal film, featuring Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier, called A Christmas Open House. The movie is filled with cheery scenes, romance and, of course, the Napiers fulfilling home design dreams.

In the trailer, Melissa (Katie Stevens) and David (Victor Rasuk) play childhood sweethearts who work together to help sell Melissa's mom's home.

After flirty scenes of the couple renovating an outdated kitchen and draping a Christmas tree with ornaments, the trailer then focuses on Erin and Ben, who play woodworker Henry and artist Sarah. Much like on their HGTV show, the fictionalized version of the couple unveils a project for Melissa and David's remodel.

Perhaps the most unexpected scene fans get a glimpse of is Erin and Ben taking the stage at a "Holiday Open Mic." In the trailer, Ben wears a Santa hat, while Erin strums a guitar as the pair both sing alongside Rasuk.

This too was a natural fit for Erin at least, who was an aspiring musician in college and played open mics. She even once performed "Amazing Grace" on an episode of Home Town.