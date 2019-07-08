Love Island: Tour the Stunning Fiji Villa That Will Be Home to the First American Islanders

The highly-anticipated premiere of the first U.S. season of Love Island is almost upon us.

On Monday, CBS unveiled the stunning Fiji villa that will house the cast of American Islanders, the first 11 of which were announced last week. And much to die-hard fans’ delight, the U.S. producers have taken quite a few cues from their British counterparts. (Think neon lights — lots of them.)

Check out a video tour led by host and comedian Arielle Vandenberg, above, and keep scrolling for photos of the house.

Now a cultural phenomenon, the show begins with a group of sexy singles who couple up (sharing beds!), while their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, a re-coupling ceremony takes place and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, all while viewers vote on who stays and who goes.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

The luxe hideaway, where a handful of lucky couples will get to spend the night alone, was exclusively designed by Jonathan Adler.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

More than 3,000 locally sourced Fijian plants make up the villa gardens and over 20,000 feet of timber were used for the expansive outdoor decks.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

More than 300 feet of custom printed fabrics from Los Angeles, Sydney and Fiji make the villa furniture and pillows pop with color.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Over one mile of neon lights create a romantic glow throughout the villa, and seven custom-designed neon signs light up the walls — inside and out.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Over 6,000 individually screen-printed tiles adorn the floors and walls.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Artist Betty Larkin custom-designed 8 mural walls throughout the bedroom, kitchen and dressing room balcony.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Handmade BZippy ceramic pots adorn the lounge area.

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Love Island will debut Tuesday on CBS with a special 90-minute premiere at 8 p.m. ET. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through Aug. 7. Seasons 1-5 of the British Love Island are currently streaming on Hulu.