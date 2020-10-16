Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron Reveal the Unusual Way They Keep Marriage 'Fresh’
PEOPLE got a sneak peek inside the Netflix stars' Atlanta home for the latest installment of Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are one of two couples still happily married after getting hitched on Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind — and they recently welcomed PEOPLE into their love nest in Atlanta.
The newlyweds opened up about what it was like to see each other for the first time on national television (after getting engaged sight unseen!) and how they’ve kept their marriage "fresh" throughout the quarantine on the latest episode of PEOPLE's YouTube series, Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt.
While taking part in the hunt around their home, Hamilton, 30, finds a homemade “love coupon book” that his wife made for him.
“If you want to keep your marriage fresh, ladies and gents, make a little love coupon book,” Speed, 32 explains, noting that some of the coupons are a little too “adult” to share with viewers. Some G-rated coupons include “one outdoor adventure” and “breakfast in bed.”
There is a catch, however. “The only problem is… why did I wait so long to redeem these coupons? I waited too long and she told me they expired,” Hamilton says with a laugh.
Throughout the episode, the couple is tasked with finding special items from around the house, leading Speed to pull out the skin-tight green dress she wore on “reveal day” to meet her future husband and the items of clothing that Hamilton wears that she loves and hates the most.
Hamilton, on the other hand, was asked to search the house for the “nerdiest” item he owns, as well as the weirdest item in their junk drawer.
Hamilton later goes on to pick out his wife’s favorite pair of shoes (“her Yeezy’s”) and flex for the camera while showing off his best arm workout.
