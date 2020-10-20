The One Direction member originally bought the home in 2016 for $7.3 million

Louis Tomlinson has finally sold his Hollywood Hills mansion.

After more than a year on and off the market, the former One Direction singer, 28, snagged $6.4 million for the 6,000-square-foot estate, Variety reported. He had originally listed it for $6.8 million. He bought the home for $7.3 million in 2016, according to Architectural Digest.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the listing.

The property boasts four bedrooms and six baths, as well as a movie theater and mirrored wine cellar. There are ebony-stained hardwood floors throughout. Expansive windows, as well as retractable glass walls, offer views over the city of Los Angeles.

The kitchen is outfitted with dark wood cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances and a large center island breakfast bar.

The lavish main bedroom comes with a sitting area, dual walk-in closets with custom storage, and a private balcony.

The spacious, spa-like bathroom has a freestanding tub in the center of the room, a large walk-in shower and graphic tile floors.

Outside, the home offers a relaxing oasis with a fire pit, dining area and infinity-edge pool that overlooks L.A.

The singer experienced some dark times since he first called this place home. In 2016, his mother Johannah Deakin died of leukemia. And in March 2019, he lost his sister Félicité.

“That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life because that’s the darkest s— that I’m going to have to deal with,” he told The Guardian in September 2019. “So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.”

Tomlinson released his solo debut album Walls earlier this year, which debuted at number 9 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.