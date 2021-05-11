Celeb Dermatologist Lists $87M L.A. Mansion Featuring NFT Art Gallery and Retractable DJ Booth

Called the “Palazzo di Vista,” the seven-bedroom estate was built by Dr. Alex Khadavi

This is one property that doesn't require a facelift!

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi has put a massive mansion he built in Bel-Air on sale for $87.777 million. Called the "Palazzo di Vista," the seven-bedroom estate's elevated location offers unmatached views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Inside, the home boasts a number of unique details, including a retractable DJ table in the living room as well as a glass elevator built around an outdoor koi pond.

Additionally, the property's amenities include a champagne tasting room, a movie theater and a multi-sensory art gallery for non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs. The gallery includes seven large-screen media displays as well as a rotatable laser projector, which can cast light up to 1,650 square feet over the pool.

When it comes to living accommodations, the estate has six bedrooms, a master wing with a floating wrap-around deck, a master bathroom with dual-facing showers, walk-in closets and a soaking tub. There's also a detached guest house outside with its own tequila bar.

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: Joe Bryant

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: Joe bryant

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: marc Angeles

Although Khadavi initially intended to build the property for himself, as the project grew, it became a little too much for him.

He told the Washington Post that he purchased the property in 2013 for $16 million, and ended up spending around $30 million over seven years in development.

"Instead of going for the $10-a-square-foot marble, I went for the $150 to $200-a-square-foot marble," he told the paper. "This property deserves the best."

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: marc Angeles

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: marc Angeles

Dr. Khadavi listing Credit: Joe Bryant

"I don't have a large family, and I don't have the financial capability to enjoy the house," he added. "I borrowed a lot of money to get it to this level, and I can't afford living in it."

Khadavi went on to add that due to its size, whoever ends up buying the home will "need to probably have a couple of butlers and a couple of maids."