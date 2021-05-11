Celeb Dermatologist Lists $87M L.A. Mansion Featuring NFT Art Gallery and Retractable DJ Booth
Called the “Palazzo di Vista,” the seven-bedroom estate was built by Dr. Alex Khadavi
This is one property that doesn't require a facelift!
Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi has put a massive mansion he built in Bel-Air on sale for $87.777 million. Called the "Palazzo di Vista," the seven-bedroom estate's elevated location offers unmatached views of the Los Angeles skyline.
Inside, the home boasts a number of unique details, including a retractable DJ table in the living room as well as a glass elevator built around an outdoor koi pond.
Additionally, the property's amenities include a champagne tasting room, a movie theater and a multi-sensory art gallery for non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs. The gallery includes seven large-screen media displays as well as a rotatable laser projector, which can cast light up to 1,650 square feet over the pool.
When it comes to living accommodations, the estate has six bedrooms, a master wing with a floating wrap-around deck, a master bathroom with dual-facing showers, walk-in closets and a soaking tub. There's also a detached guest house outside with its own tequila bar.
Although Khadavi initially intended to build the property for himself, as the project grew, it became a little too much for him.
He told the Washington Post that he purchased the property in 2013 for $16 million, and ended up spending around $30 million over seven years in development.
"Instead of going for the $10-a-square-foot marble, I went for the $150 to $200-a-square-foot marble," he told the paper. "This property deserves the best."
"I don't have a large family, and I don't have the financial capability to enjoy the house," he added. "I borrowed a lot of money to get it to this level, and I can't afford living in it."
Khadavi went on to add that due to its size, whoever ends up buying the home will "need to probably have a couple of butlers and a couple of maids."
The home is listed with Listing Impossible star Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Mauricio Umansky at The Agency, the husband of RHOBH's Kyle Richards Umansky.