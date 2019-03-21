All About Lori Loughlin's $35 Million Mansion Where She's 'Laying Low' Amid Cheating Scam

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giuannulli‘s $35 million mansion has reportedly become a respite for the couple after they were indicted last week in an alleged college admissions cheating scam.

A source told PEOPLE that Loughlin, 54, Giannulli, 55, and their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are “laying low” at their Los Angeles mansion before their court dates in Boston next week. “It’s still a very stressful time for them all,” the source says.

The couple also used their mansion as collateral for their $2 million bail for the fraud charges.

The New York Daily News reports that when Giannulli appeared in court on Tuesday to secure his $1 million bond, he agreed to use the deed of his primary residence.

“If you were to violate (the terms of your release), the government could foreclose on your residence,” U.S. District Judge Alexander MacKinnon said in court, according to the Daily News.

Loughlin also used the property to post her $1 million bond when she appeared in court on Wednesday after flying back from filming a Hallmark Channel project in Canada. Neither Loughlin or Giannulli have entered pleas.

Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In 2017, the Fuller House star and her husband briefly tried to sell the home they’re now hiding away in, listing it for $35 million, Variety reported at the time.

The estate boasts about 12,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home features a large swimming pool and outdoor courtyard that flows into a living room and den outfitted with a gold bar.

The formal dining room can seat ten people and the eat-in chef’s kitchen features marble counters and access to a terrace for al fresco dining.

Upstairs, the home has four en suite guest bedrooms, a second family room and a sprawling master suite with multiple walk-in closets and his-and-hers bathrooms.

According to Variety, Loughlin and Giannulli purchased the home in June 2015 for $13.995 million.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a list of 50 people who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in the sport — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia or Isabella are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”