Not ready to move into a hobbit house? Now there’s a better way to live in the world of your favorite fantasy novels.

The long-time home of author J.R.R Tolkien is on the market — and it’s big enough to house Gandalf, Frodo, Bilbo Baggins, and pretty much everyone else in Middle Earth.

The charming home is where the author penned his classic The Hobbit and parts of its follow-up trilogy The Lord of the Rings.

The 4,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom property in Oxford, England — listed at $5,866,000 — features “a 27-foot drawing room [that] benefits from triple aspect windows and double doors opening on to the garden,” reads the listing from realtors Breckon & Breckon.

There are also two additional “reception rooms,” a kitchen with an eat-in breakfast, a walk-in pantry, as well as a shower room and separate “loo.”

Upstairs, two of the six bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. There’s also a shared bathroom that features a roll-top tub.

“The property was built in 1924 and awarded Grade II listed status in 2004 due to the fact that J.R.R. Tolkien lived in the property throughout the 1930s and 40s,” the listing states — meaning it’s now legally defined in the U.K. as a building “of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it.”

It has been almost entirely unaltered since it was built, the brochure details, continuing that the house has “a generously sized reception hall” and is situated on a sizable plot “within a leafy Central North Oxford suburb.”

Since its release in September 1937, The Hobbit has sold around 100 million copies worldwide. The Lord of the Rings trilogy — published between November 1954 and October 1955 — has estimated sales of over 150 million.

The fantasy classics have also been made into $5 billion blockbuster Hollywood trilogies starring Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett and Viggo Mortensen.

Tolkien himself moved to the Oxford house in 1930 and lived there for the next 17 years. During this time he combined writing with his day job as Professor of Anglo-Saxon at the nearby University of Oxford.

He later became Professor of English Language and Literature at the University and is buried nearby with his wife, Edith, in Wolvercote Cemetery.

The Bodleian Libraries in Oxford also houses The Tolkien Archive — the largest collection of original Tolkien manuscripts and drawings in the world. This includes a rare map of Middle Earth annotated by Tolkien that was acquired by the Bodleian in May 2016.