The Real's Loni Love Will Personally Do Your Holiday Shopping at HomeGoods This Year — Here's How

Loni Love is an excellent gift giver — and this holiday season, she's ready to share her talents with the rest of us.

The comedian, author and Emmy-winning co-host of The Real, 50, is teaming up with HomeGoods for their Gift Better campaign, which will allow 20 lucky winners the chance to virtually shop alongside her for all their holiday gifting needs.

Each winner will get a one-on-one shopping session with Love, who will actually be strolling through the aisles of a HomeGoods store, iPad in hand, as she takes a video call with each person selected. After chatting with the winners about who they're shopping for, what they would most enjoy and more, the star will then wrap each of the gifts herself and pop them in the mail to arrive before the holidays.

"I want to help people, and this seemed like a good way, especially after the year that we've had," Love tells PEOPLE of her decision to join the campaign. "The last holiday was kind of gloomy, but this one looks like it's going to be better. And if we can help some people to make it a better holiday for them, let me be the one to do it."

The shopping sessions will all take place on December 9th between 12 pm and 5 pm EST, so wannabe shoppers should be prepared to take a call from Love during that time period. Winners will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis so click here if you're interested.

"Twenty people... that's going to be a lot of work. My feet are going to be hurting!" Love jokes. "But if it makes someone's day, that's what I want to do."

A self-proclaimed expert gifter, Love has one top tip that she swears by ahead of the holidays: "Actually ask the person what they want!" she says. "Then, based on that, try to find something unique."

She suggests asking them questions about their day-to-day experiences and how they've been feeling lately, then looking at their life over the past year and determine what could help them, or what might bring them some joy.

"It's the little things that you ask that can help you find the perfect gift," she promises.

For example, the best gift she's ever received sounds simple, she says, but actually made a huge difference in her life at the time.

"I know it sounds crazy, but they were car mats," she says of her favorite present, noting that they were from her brother, who noticed she didn't have any while she was on the road performing. "Diamonds, a charcuterie board... that's what you thought," she jokes of her best gift ever. "But no, it was car mats."

"At the time I was driving from place to place during my comedy gigs," she says. "I didn't realize how important car mats were because, you know, I have heels on and I've got dirty shoes… And I just remember thinking, thank goodness for those mats because they kept my car clean."

And when it comes to the best gift she's ever given, she knows the answer with absolute certainty.

"I know this sounds honky, but it's comedy," she says with a smile. "It's just being able to make people laugh and let them escape for a couple of minutes or an hour. That's what I love doing. That's the best gift I can really give."